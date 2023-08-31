What happened at Dundee-Crown High School? Suspected swatting call prompts campus lockdown

On Wednesday, August 30, Dundee-Crown High School was locked down after authorities received a fake 911 call regarding a school shooting. Officials rushed to the school in suburban Carpentersville, only to learn that the reports of gunfire were a prank.

The fake call is currently under investigation by local authorities.

In an official statement, The Kane County Attorney's Office said that upon learning the identity of the prank caller, they intend to press charges.

The office released a statement:

"We are aware of the situation at Dundee-Crown High School. Until we are presented with an investigation to review for possible charges, there is nothing we can say other than we are grateful that everyone apparently is safe."

Officials have confirmed that there were no injuries in the incident. The administration of the Dundee-Crown High School has agreed to co-operate in the probe.

"It was terrifying": Students were offered support following the Dundee-Crown High School prank call

At approximately 9 o'clock on Wednesday, an unidentified person called 911 and claimed that there was an active shooter situation at the school. In response, local public safety officials entered the school premises and led an evacuation of all the classrooms. The school administration confirmed that after the situation was deemed a hoax, students were permitted to re-enter the building.

In an interview with NBC reporters, Dundee-Crown High School junior Michael Soto described the chaotic scene:

“I saw everybody started running in the hallway like crazy. The teachers were like, 'Everybody get in a classroom.' It was terrifying."

In a statement, the school district confirmed to parents that there was no threat within the building. Subsequently, the school building was opened up as a space where students could find support. The school acknowledged that while there had been no shooting, the evacuation process itself could leave many students shaken. As a result, support will be made available around the campus.

A statement from the school district read as follows:

"Students and staff are safe and have been directed to return inside of the building. For the remainder of the day, Dundee-Crown will remain open in a shelter in place. Students will remain in the field house, cafeteria, or gym during this time. Support services will be provided to any student who may need them."

District officials described themselves as victims of 'swatting', an illegal act in which people file fake police reports. In many 'swatting' cases, the reports can lead to police raids. They stated that while this is the first time the school has dealt with a swatting case, it is not an unusual phenomenon across Illinois. However, it is discouraged as it wastes valuable police resources.

The case currently remains under police investigation. Authorities have yet to identify any suspects.