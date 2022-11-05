What happened to Edot Baby? Age and real name explored as popular drill rapper passes away

Unprecedented rumors about New York rapper Edot Baby broke out late on Thursday, November 3, 2022.
The rumors later turned out to be true as according to various reports, the teenage rapper from Harlem, New York City, passed away after allegedly committing suicide. However, confirmation of the details and reason is still awaited.
Edot Baby was a Harlem drill rapper whose real name was Edward Johnson. He was originally from Sugar Hill, a small neighborhood in Harlem, New York City.
The Sugar Hill neighborhood is located between Broadway McDonald's and Harlem's Rucker Park. The young artist's career commenced in 2020, and he was only 17 years old at the time of his unfortunate demise.
Harlem drill rapper Edot Baby, aka Edward Johnson, passed away after an alleged suicide
Despite the confirmation of Edward Johnson's sad passing, the exact reason is yet to be revealed. Most reports have suggested that the 17-year-old artist ended his life after shooting himself. A self-inflicted wound to the head became the reason for the rapper's death.
The Harlem-based rapper was rushed to the hospital, but to no avail. At the same time, some sources even suggested that the rapper passed away due to an overdose. However, close ones related to Edot Baby are yet to release their statement on the unfortunate incident.
Thus, amidst speculations of suicide, the details surrounding Edward Johnson's untimely death remain unconfirmed.
The unexpected news came as a shocker to many netizens, as they started pouring tributes to the departed youngster. Here are some of the reactions from Twitter to the unfortunate death of Edot Baby:
For those unversed, the 17-year-old New York rapper's debut single Ready 4 War came out in 2020. Johnson was 15 at the time of the release and received love from fans all-over unanimously.
The drill rapper from Harlem also recorded three EPs in his career, with two of them being released in 2022. His most well-known tracks are Ride The O and Friday Night.
Unfortunately, Edot Baby's unexpected demise is the second incident this week, with the first being the sudden death of Migos' member Takeoff. On Tuesday, November 1, the 28-year-old rapper was gunned down at a private gathering at the bowling alley, 810 Billiards & Bowling, in Houston, Texas.
Per TMZ's report, Takeoff was playing dice alongside his uncle and fellow Migos member, Quavo (Quavious Marshall), when an argument broke out. It was followed by a shooting during which Takeoff, aka Kirshnik Khari Ball, was gunned down while the other Migos member remained unharmed.
The rapper was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead. A video featuring Quavo kneeling beside what appeared to be the motionless body of Takeoff also circulated online. Quavious Marshall was seen crying out for help in the leaked video.