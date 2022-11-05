What happened to Edot Baby? Age and real name explored as popular drill rapper passes away

Unprecedented rumors about New York rapper Edot Baby broke out late on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

The rumors later turned out to be true as according to various reports, the teenage rapper from Harlem, New York City, passed away after allegedly committing suicide. However, confirmation of the details and reason is still awaited.

Edot Baby was a Harlem drill rapper whose real name was Edward Johnson. He was originally from Sugar Hill, a small neighborhood in Harlem, New York City.

The Sugar Hill neighborhood is located between Broadway McDonald's and Harlem's Rucker Park. The young artist's career commenced in 2020, and he was only 17 years old at the time of his unfortunate demise.

Despite the confirmation of Edward Johnson's sad passing, the exact reason is yet to be revealed. Most reports have suggested that the 17-year-old artist ended his life after shooting himself. A self-inflicted wound to the head became the reason for the rapper's death.

The Harlem-based rapper was rushed to the hospital, but to no avail. At the same time, some sources even suggested that the rapper passed away due to an overdose. However, close ones related to Edot Baby are yet to release their statement on the unfortunate incident.

Thus, amidst speculations of suicide, the details surrounding Edward Johnson's untimely death remain unconfirmed.

The unexpected news came as a shocker to many netizens, as they started pouring tributes to the departed youngster. Here are some of the reactions from Twitter to the unfortunate death of Edot Baby:

🫶🏽 @xogossippggirl tired of hearing about YOUNG black ppl on my time line takin their own lives… RIP edot baby, black mental health matters fr. it’s time for the black community to take this shi seriously. tired of hearing about YOUNG black ppl on my time line takin their own lives… RIP edot baby, black mental health matters fr. it’s time for the black community to take this shi seriously.

Triv 🇨🇩 @brklynT00

Cant imagine the pain hes going through DD Osama(15) lost both his brother (Notti Osama,14) and his good friend(Edot Baby,17) in just a few monthsCant imagine the pain hes going through DD Osama(15) lost both his brother (Notti Osama,14) and his good friend(Edot Baby,17) in just a few monthsCant imagine the pain hes going through😪 https://t.co/eHCibuKohx

Slim Dollars @SlimDollars RIP Edot baby ! I love you little bro. Thank you for trusting me with your career and to be in your life. It was an honor. The headache u gave me was worth. RIP Edot baby ! I love you little bro. Thank you for trusting me with your career and to be in your life. It was an honor. The headache u gave me was worth. 💔💔💔💔❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/Z6EHfjgOQG

Dre© @DreClapped3X I just woke up to edot baby being dead I just woke up to edot baby being dead https://t.co/SSu7eIDa4q

k 🦋 @notgnerahk mental health in black men matters. rest in peace edot baby mental health in black men matters. rest in peace edot baby 💔

clutch @MistaClutchh rip edot baby this shit hit hard bro was my man’s before the rapping shit rip edot baby this shit hit hard bro was my man’s before the rapping shit

babyg.ro @babyg_ro these super talented young black men just dying on a daily it’s truly heartbreaking RIP Edot baby can’t believe he took his own life this shit is just tragicthese super talented young black men just dying on a daily it’s truly heartbreaking RIP Edot baby can’t believe he took his own life this shit is just tragic 💔 these super talented young black men just dying on a daily it’s truly heartbreaking

Ogs.worldwide @0gsworldwide On a serious note we don’t play bout mental Health on this platform so we’re sending nothing but prayers to #Edotbaby a buzzing 17 year old rapper from Harlem and his family. it was reported that #Edotbaby committed suicide today 🥲 make sure y’all check on your peoples twitter.com/i/web/status/1… On a serious note we don’t play bout mental Health on this platform so we’re sending nothing but prayers to #Edotbaby a buzzing 17 year old rapper from Harlem and his family. it was reported that #Edotbaby committed suicide today 🥲 make sure y’all check on your peoples twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/8deZfW9Xsw

17 @rvtxdrsvpxrstvr Rip that boy edot baby was one of my favorite drill rappers Rip that boy edot baby was one of my favorite drill rappers 😔

hearttheartist @hearttheartistt Lil Edot this hurts my heart baby boy from the start you were the star you made a way for everybody let everybody eat off your plate & shared your light with the gang this wasn’t the plan for you I don’t even know what to say but I love you man Lil Edot this hurts my heart baby boy from the start you were the star you made a way for everybody let everybody eat off your plate & shared your light with the gang this wasn’t the plan for you I don’t even know what to say but I love you man https://t.co/BEcnWUUVGB

🐬™️ twizzyjayz @sincerelyEOS Rip edot baby bro wtf I was just bumping his music wtf Rip edot baby bro wtf I was just bumping his music wtf

For those unversed, the 17-year-old New York rapper's debut single Ready 4 War came out in 2020. Johnson was 15 at the time of the release and received love from fans all-over unanimously.

The drill rapper from Harlem also recorded three EPs in his career, with two of them being released in 2022. His most well-known tracks are Ride The O and Friday Night.

Earlier this week Takeoff of Migos was gunned down in Houston (Image via Instagram/yrntakeoff and YouTube/Migos ATL)

Unfortunately, Edot Baby's unexpected demise is the second incident this week, with the first being the sudden death of Migos' member Takeoff. On Tuesday, November 1, the 28-year-old rapper was gunned down at a private gathering at the bowling alley, 810 Billiards & Bowling, in Houston, Texas.

Per TMZ's report, Takeoff was playing dice alongside his uncle and fellow Migos member, Quavo (Quavious Marshall), when an argument broke out. It was followed by a shooting during which Takeoff, aka Kirshnik Khari Ball, was gunned down while the other Migos member remained unharmed.

The rapper was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead. A video featuring Quavo kneeling beside what appeared to be the motionless body of Takeoff also circulated online. Quavious Marshall was seen crying out for help in the leaked video.

