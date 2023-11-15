What happened to Elijah Jamerson? Halloween drama explained as TikTok star's tearful apology sparks concern 

TikTok sensation Elijah Jamerson shocked the internet after breaking down in tears. The high school student, who is best known for his charisma and jokes, recently took to the video-sharing platform to apologize for seemingly hinting at a school shooting during Halloween. At the time of writing this article, his official account had been made private.

Elijah Jamerson studies at Olathe North High School, in Olathe, Kansas. He gained a massive following online after being interviewed by Braden Hales, who promotes the institution’s football team. He has garnered over 15 million views across the video-sharing platform.

In late October, Elijah Jamerson took to his official @spiritualpressure00 TikTok account, where he hinted at having a surprise for his classmates this Halloween. Many were quick to assume that he was going to show up to school with a gun. This led to many not visiting the campus on the day of the annual festival. The video has since been deleted from his account.

After the unintentional scare, Jamerson took to the internet and issued a tearful apology, leaving many asking him if anything had happened as he looked hurt by the impact his light-hearted comment had.

“I don’t want to hurt people”: Elijah Jamerson addresses Halloween controversy, leaves netizens concerned

Following the Halloween fiasco, the TikToker took to the video-sharing platform and wholeheartedly apologized for the miscommunication. He took responsibility for the school shooting rumors going viral and told his classmates that he did not intend to scare or hurt anyone. Jamerson said:

“I’m sorry. I’m sorry that all of you were scared and terrified and that I have caused you to feel this way. I didn’t want this, okay? I was just having fun. I don’t want to hurt people. I don’t want people to be scared. I never wanted this.”

The social media sensation, best known for his positivity, also added:

“You know when I planned this big grand reveal I was just going to dress in a hoody with spikey bracelets, LED masks, and boots. I was just going to take spooky photos with people. I don’t want to hurt people. I want to make my life worth remembering. I don’t want to be remembered as some kind of monster.”

After his apology video spread like wildfire online, many of his fans expressed concern for his mental health as Elijah Jamerson looked upset by the matter. Some also worried about him taking his own life as death hoaxes began spreading online. Several netizens endlessly asked “what happened,” with some even asking if anyone hurt him.

A few reactions to his apology video read:

Netizens react to the TikTok’s apology video (Image via tokyogrl/TikTok)

“Keep worshipping me”: The internet loves Elijah Jamerson’s catchphrases

Early October, Braden Hales interviewed Jamerson, where the latter was asked about his interests, extracurricular hobbies and talents. The latter claimed that he was keen about “art” and “figuring out the intricate mechanics of different systems.” He also showed off his flexibility by leaning backwards and looking at the camera upside-down.

In the span of 15 days, the video garnered eight million plays and one million likes.

Hales went on to interview Jamerson another time where his catchphrases like “Let the show go on” and “Keep worshipping me” became a hit online.