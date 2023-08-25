What happened with Eva Marcille? Fans extend support as RHOA star disables comments over health speculation

American actress Eva Marcille has disabled comments on one of her social media posts after the internet started speculating about her dramatic weight loss. On August 24, the 38-year-old star took to her Instagram handle to share a carousel of pictures in a trendy outfit.

In the pictures, Marcille can be seen posing dressed in a black bow halter top and white pants, completing the outfit with heels and a messy bun. The television personality posed sitting atop a table at The Beverly Hilton. However, several fans expressed concerns with her new look as Eva Marcille seemingly looks thinner than usual.

As per Page Six, one of the fans wrote:

“Why she look sick?"

Another one wrote:

“Her face looks gaunt and hollow."

A third user commented:

"Ozempic? What’s wrong with Eva?"

The flood of comments on her new picture led Eva Marcille to turn the comments off on her new post.

Fans offered support to Eva Marcille amidst weight loss backlash

Although several users were speculating about her sudden weight loss, one of the fans offered her support and compared her situation to the late actor Chadwick Boseman. As per news outlet The Neighborhood Talk, the user commented:

“please remember Chadwick and watch what you say. Showing love is easier than spewing negativity."

Boseman, who was best known for appearing on Black Panther, was also scrutinized for his dramatic weight loss. Ultimately, it was revealed that he was secretly battling stage 3 colon cancer and passed away in August 2020.

To this, Eva responded with a heart-hands emoji. Some other users also offered her support amidst the backlash. On an X post, users supported her new look stating she is going through a divorce, and being stressed has led to her weight loss if that has happened.

Others pointed out that Eva Marcille had been pregnant most of the time while being on television which is why people are not used to seeing her thin, but otherwise, she has always been a model.

Screenshot of an X user supporting Marcille amidst the backlash on her new picture. (Photo via @blndhairblckhrt/X)

This is not the first time that fans have criticized Eva Marcille for her looks. Back in July 2023, the All the Queen's Men star uploaded a picture on her Instagram handle where she was again criticized for her weight loss, with several users asking if it was intentional.