What happened to Florence Welch? Singer reveals she was rushed to hospital for life-saving emergency surgery after cancelling tour dates

Florence Welch, the lead vocalist of the internationally acclaimed band Florence + the Machine, recently disclosed that she had undergone life-saving emergency surgery, following a series of concert cancellations due to health issues. The 36-year-old singer, known for her soulful voice and captivating performances, took to Instagram to reveal the startling news.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Florence Welch expressed gratitude for the surgery that ultimately saved her life. She acknowledged the difficult decision to postpone shows due to her physical discomfort,

“I’m so sorry that I had to cancel the last couple of shows. My feet are fine, I had to have emergency surgery for reasons I don’t really feel strong enough to go into yet, but it saved my life,” the post said.

She added:

“And I will be back to close out the Dance Fever tour in Lisbon and Malaga (maybe not jumping so much but you can do that for me).”

She concluded her statement by saying:

“Suffice to say I wish the songs were less accurate in their predictions. But creativity is a way of coping, mythology is way of making sense. And the dark fairytale of Dance Fever, with all its strange prophecies, will provide me with much-needed strength and catharsis right now.”

This announcement came in the wake of Florence's regrettable decision to cancel her appearances at two major festivals, the Zurich Openair and Rock en Seine. These cancellations, while disappointing for fans, were attributed to undisclosed health concerns.

In November of the preceding year, Florence Welch had to cancel the band's remaining UK tour after fracturing her foot during a live performance.

As of now, there's no further show announcements have been made by her team. Fans have to wait for any further updates.

Florence Welch is a British-American singer with seven Grammy nominations to her name

Before Florence Welch became a music sensation as the lead singer of Florence + The Machine, her journey started in a place close to her heart. As a child, she found her passion for singing in school gatherings and churches. Often, she'd skip lessons to explore hallways and stairwells, testing the unique echoes they produced.

Growing up with a fascination for Camberwell's music scene, she joined an Art Foundation course at Camberwell College of Arts. This creative haven allowed her to experiment with music and shape the early concepts of Florence + The Machine.

Florence + The Machine began as a playful idea shared with fellow artist Isabella Summers and soon blossomed into a reality. Their debut album Lungs, released in 2009, stormed the UK music scene, holding the second spot on the UK Albums Chart for five weeks and selling over 100,000 copies in the UK. The album's success continued, maintaining a top 40 position for 65 consecutive weeks, marking it as one of the best-selling albums of 2009 and 2010.

The band's accolades include seven Grammy nominations, numerous awards, and a historic moment as Florence Welch headlined the Glastonbury Festival in 2015, the first British female to do so in the 21st century.

Known for her strong vocals and captivating stage presence, Florence's music holds a deeper purpose for her. She views it as a way to heal and survive, creating a safe space for people to connect with their emotions. Beyond music, she's a style icon, collaborating with Gucci and even becoming their brand ambassador for jewelry and watches.

Her fascination with Pre-Raphaelite art is evident in her album covers, with her portrait from the Ceremonials album displayed at the National Portrait Gallery.

In 2018, Florence Welch showcased her diverse talents by releasing Useless Magic, a book featuring her lyrics, poems, and illustrations. Her journey from childhood singing to global stardom, combined with her artistic expressions, make Florence Welch a true inspiration to music and art enthusiasts alike.