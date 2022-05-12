What happened to Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers? Cancer diagnosis explored as Si King gives updates on him

At 64, Dave Myers, best known for being one half of the famous cooking team, the Hairy Bikers, recently revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing treatment. Myers, who is married to Liliana Orzac, has chosen not to specify the type of cancer he is undergoing treatment for.

"But look, the prognosis is OK, I’m going to be fine," he added. "I’ve just got to tuck in, look after myself, eat sensibly and get over this mess, flog books, and be a happy person so, within that, that’s where I am. I may be a bald biker for a while so it’s just a warning, I don’t want to make a fuss about it, I look all right bald actually."

Dave Myers, who has also featured on Countdown and Strictly Come Dancing, requested fans to respect his privacy as he undergoes cancer treatment, explaining that he didn't want to "hide under a rock."

Si King, the other half of the Hairy Bikers, stated about his friend's sickness:

"He's doing okay," he told the presenter and his co-host Rochelle Humes. "He's doing okay, he remains really positive and pretty focused on his treatment. He's typically Dave, he's as tough as an old boot. He's doing grand, thank you for asking."

Dave Myers' History of Ailments

While Dave has revealed that he is going through rounds of chemotherapy as a mode of treatment for cancer, he has previously been vocal about his other health issues. One of them is glaucoma, an eye disease that can lead to blindness. Myers admitted in 2018 that he initially dismissed the ailment as a severe hangover.

Speaking with his TV cooking partner and Hairy Biker's other half, Si King, about his medical condition, Dave Myers said:

'Anyway Kingy, I've got to come clean now, I haven't been too well recently and basically, I've got to have some chemo, you know all this anyway, so this year is going to be a bit quiet for me, I'm not going to be filming, some of the festivals I'm not going to be able to go to, some may be okay but this year's a bit of a write off for us.

A new series starring both Bikers Dave and Si King has already been shot and will be released at a later date.

