Who is Michele Cranston? All about 'Hairy Bikers' star Si King's Australian fiancé as he announces surprise split 

According to The Mirror, one-half of the Hairy Bikers, Si King, has reportedly split from his Australian fiancé Michele Cranston. British television's celebrity chef Si King previously revealed that the pair planned to marry this year.

Speculations of a possible romance between Simon "Si" King and Michele Cranston first broke out in 2018 as both frequently traveled internationally to spend time with one another. The British foodie was even quoted as saying that he is planning to move to Australia after marriage.

Four years prior, Si King's previous marriage with his ex-wife Jane ended due to work pressure. The former couple had been married for 27 years and share three sons, Alex, James, and Dylan.

As per Mirror's report, Si King said,

"We lost each other. Jane was focused on the family, and I was focused on work."

Who is Si King's ex-fiancé, Michele Cranston?

The couple had reportedly been together for over three years before calling it quits on their engagement. The 54-year old proposed to Michele Cranston in 2019. Si King previously revealed that he asked Cranston to marry him during a romantic beachside walk in Northern California.

Cranston is a professional cook with 25-years of industry experience, according to her LinkedIn profile. She started her career as a head chef in Sydney. Cranston has worked in several restaurants and even owns a cafe. She calls herself a:

"Freelance food stylist who also works in recipe development, food concepts, and brand development."

Furthermore, Cranston has worked with several magazines for advertisement shoots, where she helped style the food items for the promos or photographs. Since 2003, she has written about 12 cookbooks published by Murdoch Books. They are primarily available in London and Sydney.

Cranston is also a food blogger and has worked in a food production company in London. She claims that her foray into cooking was unplanned. In her webpage, the Australian native mentions that she used to cook to earn a side income while pursuing her degree in visual arts. However, she soon made cooking her "full-time passion."

In 2015, Cranston told Now To Love, during their spread on The Australian Women's Weekly (New Zealand edition) that,

"My mother won't disagree with me when I say her cooking was uninspiring...But my grandparents lived next door and had a beautiful kitchen garden, and my grandfather [Hugh] loved baking and was a great influence on my life. We would always bake together."

She further mentioned,

"I can remember curling up in bed and reading [British cook] Elizabeth David's cookbooks."

In the same interview, Cranston mentioned that she was born in the 60s, meaning she is similar to Si King's age. In the interview, the acclaimed cook also spoke about her son, insinuating that she might have been married before.

Cranston had previously been the food editor at Marie Claire for five years. According to her website, she is now the food editor at The Australian Women's Weekly. In 2015, she released her 12th cookbook, "A Simple Table."

