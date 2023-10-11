What happened with Inquisitor Ghost? Allegations drama explained as TikTok live video leaves fans stunned 

Call of Duty cosplayer Inquisitor Ghost has left fans distraught after going on TikTok Live to reportedly take his life. The Italian content creator recently faced grooming allegations, which led to him facing vicious online harassment. Now, netizens claim that the accusations were false.

Trigger Warning: The following article contains information related to suicide. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Inquisitor Ghost was best known for cosplaying Ghost from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare video game series. He had amassed over 100,000 followers on the video-sharing platform. Inquisitor Ghost or Inquisitor3 frequently uploaded dances and videos of himself participating in trends and “thirst traps.”

The content creator took to TikTok Live on October 9 to upload some concerning content to social media. In the livestream, Inquisitor Ghost was seen in a dark, empty room late at night. The comments for the stream were turned off, so viewers were unable to discuss what was going on. Eventually, someone smashed through a window in the empty room, leaving viewers distraught.

Amid the panic, someone seemed to be performing CPR as another person was on the phone. A person was heard demanding in Italian to “call someone” for help. Another unidentified person was heard saying, “he was hanged there” and asking, “Where the f**k are they?”

X (formerly Twitter) user @cod_leech took to the social networking site to reveal that @pipersniper97 called the morgue and alleged that the influencer had died.

Grooming allegations against Inquisitor Ghost explored

In early October, TikTok user @aekeegs took to the video-sharing platform to allege that Inquisitor Ghost was directly messaging an underage girl. Screenshots were made available online as evidence as well. In some of them, Ghost said, “I love you” and “I want to marry you.” However, the context for the same was not available online. It is likely that the TikToker said so in a joking manner.

On October 5, TikToker @c4ll_.me_jinx_._ alleged that the minor may have been Ghost’s editor, who was 17 or 18 years old, while Ghost was reportedly 23 years old.

However, @aekeegs later deleted the video that posted the allegations. Know Your Meme shared that they did so as they did not believe the allegations that were brought forward. Unfortunately, the grooming claims spread rapidly across social media, sparking online debate.

As the grooming allegations continued to make rounds following Inquisitor Ghost’s reported death, TikToker @kosuop uploaded a video showing her conversation with Ghost, where he vehemently denied the allegations. The TikToker also told followers that he was visibly distressed during the conversation. She also showed screenshots of Ghost telling her he was in his most “suicidal period” and needed “0 stress.”

While addressing the allegations, Ghost said in his conversation with @kosuop:

“What’s the problem with being nice? Also they never told me I was somehow making them uncomfortable in any way, because it was kinda clear that I didn’t have intentions rather then being friends and Mutuals And I’m pretty sure they know.”

TikToker @kosuop told Ghost in messages that she and her online community believe him. Following Ghost’s reported death, TikToker TurkishTerminator also took to the platform to reveal that those who claimed to be groomed by Ghost must have lied about their age, as Ghost had mentioned in his bio that minors were not welcome to DM him.

Netizens outraged over the incident

In response to the tragedy, X user @xGlitchedSkullx said that one should be more “diligent” with gathering evidence while accusations are made. X user @cod_leech also expressed distress over the incident.

Several internet users expressed anger over the incident. A few tweets read:

No reports from law enforcement were made available at the time of writing this article.