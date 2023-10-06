What happened to Lorenzo Delle Femmine? Italian TikTok star dies suddenly aged 40 

An Italian TikToker, Lorenzo Delle Femmine, suddenly died because of cardiac arrest. The tragic incident occurred on Monday, October 2, 2023. The death of the 40-year-old influencer shocked the masses as the family revealed how Lorenzo Delle Femmine passed away while he was playing with his kids.

The family later confirmed the news of him having a cardiac arrest, as his wife informed his followers and said:

"Good morning, everyone. Lorenzo is not doing very well at the moment. He sends a kiss to everyone. Between tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, he will reply to everyone."

However, hours later, the wife of the influencer revealed how Lorenzo had tragically passed away. The family announced that he took his last breath at the Villa dei Fiori hospital in Naples. The wife narrated the incident and stated that he suddenly fell while playing with his kids and could not stand up.

After Lorenzo Delle Femmine’s death, wife warns followers of people asking for money for funeral and family support: Details explored as followers grieve the death

Lorenzo Delle Femmine’s wife, Assunta, uploaded a post on Instagram, informing the masses about his untimely death,

"I feel so bad. I can’t believe it.”

Posting the video message, she also warned the influencer's followers how a few people are taking leverage of the situation and asking for money from other people, claiming that the family needs financial support to carry out the funeral. She also mentioned a few live streams and how people raise funds for “support for the family.”

"Guys, I'm writing these words to you without force but I have to dissociate myself from these people who are doing live broadcasts and say they are raising money for me, my children and to pay for my husband's funeral. Nothing is true, don't donate anything to these people. Thank you all.”

At the same time, as the news about Lorenzo Delle Femmine’s death spread on social media, several people commented on his old posts and paid their tributes to the influencer.

Social media users mourn the passing of the Italian influencer, who passed away at 40 due to cardiac arrest. (Image via Instagram)

Lorenzo Delle Femmine leaves behind his wife and three kids, Matteo, Emanuele, and Francesco. Delle Fammine was known for his daily vlogs and was famous for posting videos of himself in luxury vehicles. He often showed his family and their life on various social media platforms.