Napoli hit by earthquake ahead of Champions League clash against Real Madrid: Reports

The city of Naples was reportedly hit by an earthquake at 04.08 PM ET on Monday (2 October) ahead of Napoli's UEFA Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

According to AS, the 4.0 magnitude earthquake was the second-strongest tremor in the area over the last four decades. The Phlegraean Fields volcanic region was recorded as the epicenter, which lies approximately nine kilometers away from the city center.

The area has apparently seen seismic activity in recent weeks and the Vesuvian Observatory reportedly registered eight more earthquakes within 15 minutes of the first tremor. The incident came just a day before Real Madrid's clash against Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Tuesday.

Some citizens in Naples apparently took to the streets after the earthquake but there have been no reported casualties as of now. Real Madrid, meanwhile, arrived at the Grand Hotel Vesuvio in Naples on 2 October in preparation for their Champions League clash.

They won their group-stage opener by a 1-0 scoreline against German side Union Berlin. Napoli also opened their European campaign in style, beating Portuguese side Braga 2-1 away from home.

Napoli, who are the defending Serie A champions, and Real Madrid are expected to qualify from Group C. Hence, their games against each other could decide who tops the group.

Carlo Ancelotti lauds Real Madrid superstar ahead of UEFA Champions League clash against Napoli

Carlo Ancelotti has constantly praised Jude Bellingham since his €103 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The England international has recorded seven goals and two assists in eight games across competitions for his new club. This includes several vital goals that have helped Real Madrid reach the top of the league table after eight matches.

They have recorded 21 points during that time, which is one more than arch-rivals Barcelona. Bellingham's latest contribution came in the form of a goal and an assist in Real Madrid's 3-0 league win against Girona on 30 September.

Ahead of the game against his former club, Napoli, Ancelotti said, via the club's official website:

"Bellingham has settled in brilliantly. He is showing the quality he has. Whether or not someone considers him the best in the world is not important. I think we have the best team in the world, everyone included. I'm thrilled to have Bellingham here playing with us."

The 20-year-old has regularly been deployed as an attacking midfielder who constantly makes runs into the box when his team are in possession.