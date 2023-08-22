What happened to VonViddy? Tributes pour in as TikToker passes away

Popular TikToker VonViddy, whose real name is Joe Muchlinski, passed away on August 21, 2023. The news of his demise left his fans in utter shock. He was popular on TikTok for sharing hilarious impression videos.

His family confirmed that he had been dealing with mental health issues for a long time, and previously he had struggled with addiction to drugs and alcohol. Some fans were saying that his death was a suicide, as VonViddy shared a video prior to his demise in which he said,

"I want to be remembered as a creator, as a creator of videos that made people laugh and a creator of music. I also want to be remembered as the camp counselor who helped kids to make happy memories."

He further said in the video that,

"I feel so thankful to have such a following. You guys mean the world to me. All in all, I’ve had a terrific life. I’ve gotten to visit the other side of the world, and I’ve made tons of friends from all walks of life. I have nothing to complain about, and I have nothing but peace and love for each and every one of you."

News about VonViddy taking his own life was confirmed by his sister Martha

VonViddy's sister, Martha Muchlinski, confirmed that the TikToker took his own life. She shared in the video that her brother lost a long battle with mental illness and ended up taking his life.

In the video, Martha said that she is sharing this video and is telling the truth because she wants to give closure to Joe's fans. Martha concluded by saying that the fans meant the world to Joe.

For those unaware, Joe, popularly known as VonViddy on TikTok, had a massive fan following. He enjoyed a following of over 167.6 thousand followers and used to receive more than 8 million likes on his videos.

Social media users shocked to learn about VonViddy's death

Several internet users said that they just cannot believe that the creator is no more. Others noted that people think that everyone is happy, but deep inside, everyone is struggling.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health issues, then contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. It is worth noting that 988 is confidential, free, and available 24/7/365. You can get more information about this on the official website of 988 at 988lifeline.org.