What happened to Jason Weaver? Tributes pour in as Big Daddy Weave bassist passes away

The bass player of the Christian group Big Daddy Weave, Jason Weaver, passed away on January 2. The news was confirmed by band member Mike Weaver, who shared an emotional message on social media:
“I’m so sorry to bring this news, but I’m also excited to celebrate where he is right now.”
Mike continued by saying that people have seen Weaver fight the uphill battle and everyone helped him while he went through a tough phase. He added that the ones who were in touch with him knew that he had a lot of faith in Jesus.
“I believe that although COVID may have taken his last breath, Jesus was right there to catch him. My heart’s broke[n] for my family here but also for Jay’s family in Florida."
"But we all just really wanted to thank you for walking with us through so much, you know, for so long.”
Mike concluded by saying that the prayers for healing can become prayers of thanksgiving, since Jay is in God’s presence.
Jason Weaver’s cause of death explored
Jason Weaver died as a result of Covid-19 related complications. He was hospitalized in the ICU back in August 2021 for complications resulting from dialysis treatments.
The guitarist had to undergo bilateral foot amputations and several procedures to restrain a severe leg infection in 2016. The CCM community prayed for Jason’s health and recovery in the last few years.
Netrizens express their grief
Jason Weaver’s death shocked and surprised fans of Big Daddy Weave. The public paid tribute to the bassist on social media as soon as the news broke online.
Jay remained a member of the band for almost 20 years until his death. The band members said that his death is a huge loss for them, personally and professionally.
In brief about Jason Weaver
Jason Weaver was a member of the famous Christian band, Big Daddy Weave. The band signed a contract with Fervent Records to release their albums.
Jay joined the band back in 1988 alongside Mike Weaver, Joe Shirk, Brian Beihl, and Jeremy Redmon. They established the band during their college years and all of them attended the University of Mobile.
The vocalist’s net worth was estimated to be around $1 million. He earned a lot of wealth while he was a member of Big Daddy Weave.
Big Daddy Weave also toured with Mark Schultz on his Broken and Beautiful Tour in 2006 and 2007. They also headlined the What Life Would Be Like Tour with musician Josh Wilson.
Jay is survived by his wife Emily and their three children – Makenzie, Madison, and Nathan.
