What happened to Jbizz? Netizens extend support as TikToker claims he was attacked in viral videos

UK-based TikToker Jbizz recently uploaded a series of videos where he talked about being harassed by four men who smashed his phone, hit him, and spat at him for seemingly no reason at all.

While it is still not clear when exactly the incident happened, he uploaded the first of the many videos on January 2, 2023, where he wrote that the incident took place when the content creator woke up early to shoot a collab with Max Khadar. He claimed that his day was going “excellent” until then.

The text on the video read:

“The day was going excellent until I was on my way home and 4 guys came up to me with Bally’s hit me spat on me and smashed my phone for no reason. This is an end to TikTok from me.”

Jbizz uploaded a video on January 2, 2023, revealing that he was jumped by 4 men on the street when he was returning home after a shoot. (Image via TikTok)

The first video, with more than 3 million views, soon got many follow-up videos claiming that the four guys were just haters who attacked the TikToker due to his videos.

Support pours in for Jbizz as he narrates recent harassment incident

What did the TikToker say?

While Jbizz did make a claim about leaving TikTok in his first video, his trail of videos does not suggest the same. In a few other videos posted by him, he talked about how the fight was 4 vs 1, but he is still safe.

The TikToker soon uploaded a video where he showed his broken phone. The caption on the video read:

“Haters gone too far. I’m just a TikToker who jokes around my videos and I’m not serious.”

Jbizz claimed that the four men who attacked him were his haters, who did not like the kind of videos he posts on social media. (Image via TikTok)

In one of the videos, he also claimed that although he was outnumbered, he did not leave his ground and did not give them his passwords. He said:

“4 V 1. Held my ground. Never gave my password. Never got hurt. They call me Jbizz, for a reason.”

In the follow-up videos, the content creator claimed that the fight was clearly 4 Vs 1, but he is doing alright and wasn't hurt even a bit. (Image via TikTok)

"This isn't the real him": Netizens react to Jbizz's videos

After the TikToker with more than 369,000 followers shared his story of being attacked, he received massive support from his followers.

A comment on one of his videos read:

“People have to understand that this isn’t the real him he’s putting on a character to entertain all of us Jbizz is the goat.”

Social media users showered their support after the content creator narrated his story of being attacked by 4 men. (Image via TikTok)

Social media users commented and showered their support after the incident (Image via TikTok)

Jbizz is a popular content creator on TikTok, known for his viral videos about being a gangster. Quite often, his videos show feds chasing him, whereas he is seen just sharing videos of a few ambulances on the street.

Furthermore, being a comedian, the TikToker often pretends to be a roadman. With each of his videos getting millions of views, he also did a TikTok Live with his followers narrating the whole story, where he claimed that the four men who attacked him were black. The live session was attended by more than 32,000 people, and the repost received over 750,000 views.

