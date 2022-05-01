What happened to Joanna Barnes? Cause of death explored as 'The Parent Trap' and 'Spartacus' star dies at 87

On Friday, April 29, The Parent Trap star Joanna Barnes passed away at 87. Her friend Sally Jackson announced the news of her demise, as per Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter. The actress passed away at her Sea Ranch, California residence.

Throughout her extensive career in the entertainment industry, Barnes has appeared in 100 projects spanning over four decades. As per IMDb, the actress also worked in Spartacus (1960) and both versions of The Parent Trap (1961 and 1998).

Kevin Daly @kevinddaly The late Joanna Barnes—who was dropped from the Boston social register for becoming an actress—as vapid Gloria Upson in the film adaptation of Auntie Mame. The late Joanna Barnes—who was dropped from the Boston social register for becoming an actress—as vapid Gloria Upson in the film adaptation of Auntie Mame. https://t.co/i2PphkJBnK

In these films, Barnes played characters named Vicky Robinson and then Vicki Blake, respectively. Furthermore, the star appeared in TV series like 21 Beacon Street, The Trials of O'Brien, and Dateline Hollywood.

Joanna Barnes' cause of death

Kate Gabrielle @kategabrielle So sad to hear that Joanna Barnes has passed. As a kid I thought she was so delightfully evil as Vicky in The Parent Trap, but reevaluating the movie as an adult who doesn't like camping gave me newfound sympathy for her high-maintenence gold digger. So sad to hear that Joanna Barnes has passed. As a kid I thought she was so delightfully evil as Vicky in The Parent Trap, but reevaluating the movie as an adult who doesn't like camping gave me newfound sympathy for her high-maintenence gold digger. https://t.co/betW3O5VB6

While the precise cause behind the veteran actress' death is not yet confirmed, reports from multiple publications have insinuated that her demise was due to natural reasons. Sally Jackson's statement to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Barnes passed away from a "lengthy illness" and had "multiple health problems."

The timeline of this unknown illness is not known at this time. The condition might have manifested for multiple years, as Joanna Barnes had departed from her acting career in 2000, with very scarce on-screen appearances from the late-1980s to her retirement.

According to Boston 25 News, the late actress is survived by her sisters Lilly Barnes Freeman and Judith Barnes Wood, as well as three step-children. The actress had married thrice and was a stepmother to John Barnes, Laura Warner, and Louise Warner. Furthermore, Joanna Barnes reportedly had a pet dog named Gracie Warner.

Exploring Joanna Barnes' legacy

Barnes was born on November 15, 1934, in Boston, Massachusetts. She reportedly attended Smith College. In 1956, she graduated with a degree in English major. According to a profile on her by The Time in 1973, the actress' foray into acting was inspired by her research for a magazine article on how films are made.

After switching her career, Joanna Barnes started with brief appearances in TV shows throughout the mid-1950s. In 1959, years after her debut, Barnes received the casting call for 21 Beacon Street, where she portrayed the characters Lola and Joana in eleven episodes. A year later, Barnes showed Claudia Marius in the iconic drama with Stanley Kubrick’s Spartacus, which starred legendary Hollywood actor Kirk Douglas.

The actress also received a Golden Globe nomination for "most promising female newcomer" for her work in Auntie Mame as Gloria Upson. Barnes was also an author and novelist, and she reportedly published weekly articles on books in the Los Angeles Times. Her work included the likes of The Deceivers (1970) and Who Is Carla Hart? (1973).

