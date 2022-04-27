What happened to Kenneth Tsang ? Tributes pour in as veteran Hong Kong actor dies aged 87

Veteran Hong Kong actor Kenneth Tsang has died at the age of 87. He was found dead in a hotel room on April 27 where he was in mandatory quarantine after returning from Singapore two days ago. Cops were informed about a body found by the hotel staff at around noon. There is no detailed information about his funeral as of yet.

Kenneth Tsang’s cause of death and career explored

The cause of death has not been revealed until now. He was found dead in the hotel by the staff. He tested negative for COVID-19 a week ago.

A local government source disclosed that he was under quarantine at a hotel in the Tsim Sha Tsui district of Hong Kong after he returned from Singapore on April 25. He quarantined himself according to the travel quarantine rules in Hong Kong.

Career of Kenneth Tsang

He starred in some of the best HK films during the 80's and 90's inc A Better Tomorrow 1&2, The Killer, Peking Opera Blues as well Once A Thief and Supercop.

Born on October 5, 1935, Kenneth Tsang was a part of the entertainment industry for half a century. He initially came to Hong Kong as an architect, but his younger sister and film star Jeanette Lin helped him find footing as an actor. His connections and immense talent helped him excel in the industry soon after.

Tsang made his debut at the age of 16 with the 1955 movie, The Feud and appeared in Who Isn’t Romantic? in 1956. He was seen in many detective films and kung fu movies during the mid-1960s, and he also appeared in some Wong Fei-Hung movies.

Kenneth Tsang attends a charity gala in Dongying, East China's Shandong Province (Image via CFOTO/Future Publishing/Getty Images)

He played the role of a taxicab owner in the 1986 action film, A Better Tomorrow, directed by John Woo. He also collaborated with Woo in A Better Tomorrow 2, The Killer, and Once a Thief.

Kenneth appeared in many Singaporean Chinese dramas in the 1990s and gained recognition for his performances in The Teochew Family and The Unbeatables II.

The Shanghai native made his Hollywood debut with the 1998 action film, The Replacement Killers alongside Chow Yun-Fat. Kenneth and Chow appeared together in two more films, Anna and the King and Rush Hour 2. His performance as General Moon in the 2002 James Bond film, Die Another Day gave him instant fame in Hollywood.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Tsang was famous for his flawless performances. Twitter was flooded with tributes from fans when they heard about his death.

Tsang is survived by his wife, Taiwanese actress Chiao Chiao. The pair tied the knot in 1994.

