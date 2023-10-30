Actor and singer Joey Paras recently passed away on October 29, 2023, at the age of 45. Paras was known for his appearances in films like Ayuda Babes and Maria Leonora Teresa as well as TV shows like Mulawin vs Ravena. Joey's cause of death remains unknown but he underwent a heart surgery in 2019, as per Manila Times.

Paras' death was announced by his niece Zciara Shyne Sinchon-Fabian through Facebook, revealing that he died at 5:40 p.m. on Sunday. The post stated:

"His heart wasn't able to recover anymore. We need to settle his hospital bills for us to take him home. Our family is knocking at your kind and generous heart to help us raise a fund to cover his hospital bills."

The post also revealed that anyone willing to make donations can do it through GCash to Rossette C. at 09664522958 and Zciara Shyne Fabian at 09053414847.

Joey Paras was struggling with his heart problem since 2018

Joey Paras revealed through Instagram in July 2018 that he was diagnosed with a heart problem. Thе nеws camе a fеw days aftеr hе was takеn to thе hospital and had to undеrgo surgеry. Hе disclosеd in thе Instagram post, which was dеlеtеd latеr, that his surgеry was successful.

Jose Manalo, who was the co-host of Sunday PinaSaya with Paras, revealed to GMA Network at the time that Paras used to work hard and did not sleep much. Jose further stated:

"Just rest, rest well. He has already quit smoking. We know [he's] okay. Joey, get well. Take care of yourself."

Joey was also diagnosed with Covid-19 in 2020 and was immediately transported to the St. Luke's Medical Center. He later tested negative and announced it through Instagram where he wrote:

"I tested negative sa Covid 19 testing! Praise God! Para akong nanalo ng Award!!! Now, this makes me happy! Edema and Heart Failure, tayo naman ang magtutous!"

Joey then requested for funding to undergo another heart surgery and a Go Get Funding page was launched for the same. The page aimed to collect P750,000 and until the page became inactive, donations worth $69,550 were made.

Joey Paras was known for his performances in multiple films and TV shows

My Drama List states that Joey Paras grew up in Manila, Philippines, and studied at the University of Santo Tomas. Apart from being an actor, he was also a writer and director of various short films like Simsimi, Save the Bed for Lass, Wala Na Bang Ilbang, Hagod, and more.

He pursued a successful career on stage over the years and was featured in several plays. This included Goodbye Bhe, Boy Bangs, Happy Is a Sad Name, Danse Macabre, Isa Akong Disney Princess, and Ka-Close Mo Jusko Sobra.

Joey Paras made his television debut with the romantic series, Maging Sino Ka Man. The show aired for 163 episodes from 2006 to 2007. He portrayed the leader of the Periko tribe Dakdak in the fantasy drama series, Mulawin vs. Ravena.

His first film as an actor was Last Supper No. 3. He continued to appear in more films like Bromance: My Brother's Romance and Maria Leonora Teresa.