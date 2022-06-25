"What happened to Johnny Depp kills many men": Billie Eilish leaves fans divided as she slams internet's obsession with Depp-Heard trial over abortion rights 

Earlier this year, singer Billie Eilish referenced Johnny Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard in an unreleased song she performed during a UK concert. Now, the 20-year-old has expressed her disappointment at seeing people caring about the trial rather than the Roe v Wade abortion law being overturned.
Netizens were exasperatedly explaining to the singer that both the situations are not to be taken lightly and that people can care for both without undermining either.
In an interview with NME published on June 24, the same day the US Supreme Court gave its verdict on overturning Roe v Wade, Eilish shared that she referred to the trial in the song after the court's initial opinion was leaked in May. She told the magazine:
“I was in this state of depression, losing my own rights to my own body, and then I’d go on the internet and it would be people giving their take on this trial. Who f**king gives a f**k? Women are losing rights for their bodies, so why are we talking about celebrities’ divorce trials? Who gives a sh*t?”
The singer continued:
“Let them figure it out on their own. The internet bothers the sh*t our of me sometimes.”
Billie Eilish referred to the song TV, which she performed at the AO Arena in Manchester on June 7. The Grammy-winner sang:
“The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial, while they’re overturning Roe v Wade.”
Internet reacts to Billie Eilish slamming the internet for discussing the Depp-Heard trial
Netizens were vexed to see Billie Eilish express indifference towards Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial. Many stated that people could care about the trial, bringing domestic violence to light, and the abortion law being overturned.
Some stated that the singer should not have spoken about the trial without being aware of the whole picture. Internet users exclaimed that men being victims of domestic abuse is something worth speaking about and bringing awareness on social media.
A few tweets reacting to Billie Eilish's interview statement read:
Celebrities speak out about the Roe v Wade abortion law being overturned
The Supreme Court's conservative majority rules 6-3 in favor of a Mississippi law that wishes to outlaw abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Women in America will now be forced to seek abortion treatments by traveling several hundred miles away to access the services, as several states have outlawed abortion.
Since the ruling was announced Friday morning, many celebrities woke up in a fury to speak out against the Supreme Court's decision. Taylor Swift took to Twitter, admitting that she was "absolutely terrified" for the nation's future.
Padma Lakshmi stated that Roe v Wade being overturned would lead to people getting unsafe abortions.
Viola Davis took to Instagram, sharing with her followers that she was "gutted" with the decision.
Singer Phoebe Bridgers also spoke out against the decision at the Glastonbury Festival. During her set, she chanted- "f**k the Supreme Court."