"What happened to Johnny Depp kills many men": Billie Eilish leaves fans divided as she slams internet's obsession with Depp-Heard trial over abortion rights 

Earlier this year, singer Billie Eilish referenced Johnny Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard in an unreleased song she performed during a UK concert. Now, the 20-year-old has expressed her disappointment at seeing people caring about the trial rather than the Roe v Wade abortion law being overturned.

Netizens were exasperatedly explaining to the singer that both the situations are not to be taken lightly and that people can care for both without undermining either.

In an interview with NME published on June 24, the same day the US Supreme Court gave its verdict on overturning Roe v Wade, Eilish shared that she referred to the trial in the song after the court's initial opinion was leaked in May. She told the magazine:

“I was in this state of depression, losing my own rights to my own body, and then I’d go on the internet and it would be people giving their take on this trial. Who f**king gives a f**k? Women are losing rights for their bodies, so why are we talking about celebrities’ divorce trials? Who gives a sh*t?”

The singer continued:

“Let them figure it out on their own. The internet bothers the sh*t our of me sometimes.”

Billie Eilish referred to the song TV, which she performed at the AO Arena in Manchester on June 7. The Grammy-winner sang:

“The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial, while they’re overturning Roe v Wade.”

Internet reacts to Billie Eilish slamming the internet for discussing the Depp-Heard trial

Netizens were vexed to see Billie Eilish express indifference towards Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial. Many stated that people could care about the trial, bringing domestic violence to light, and the abortion law being overturned.

Some stated that the singer should not have spoken about the trial without being aware of the whole picture. Internet users exclaimed that men being victims of domestic abuse is something worth speaking about and bringing awareness on social media.

A few tweets reacting to Billie Eilish's interview statement read:

Greg Ellis 🏴‍☠️ @ellisgreg



The silver bullet of false allegation of DV is a scourge that ruins reputations, kidnaps children, destroys families.



So go ahead Billie - ‘slam the internet’ - whatever that means. Variety @Variety Billie Eilish Slams Internet for Caring About Depp-Heard Trial Over Abortion Rights: ‘Who Gives a F—?’ variety.com/2022/music/new… Billie Eilish Slams Internet for Caring About Depp-Heard Trial Over Abortion Rights: ‘Who Gives a F—?’ variety.com/2022/music/new… What Billie Eilish doesn’t understand is that what happened to Johnny Depp kills many men.The silver bullet of false allegation of DV is a scourge that ruins reputations, kidnaps children, destroys families.So go ahead Billie - ‘slam the internet’ - whatever that means. twitter.com/variety/status… What Billie Eilish doesn’t understand is that what happened to Johnny Depp kills many men.The silver bullet of false allegation of DV is a scourge that ruins reputations, kidnaps children, destroys families.So go ahead Billie - ‘slam the internet’ - whatever that means. twitter.com/variety/status…

logansrun @logansrun18 @ellisgreg What Billie Eilish doesn't understand is that people can be concerned about and interested in various issues at the same time. @ellisgreg What Billie Eilish doesn't understand is that people can be concerned about and interested in various issues at the same time.

Depp's_girl 👑 @Depp_girl2

Johnny Depp is a VICTIM even if he's a MAN twitter.com/PopBase/status… Pop Base @PopBase “I was in state of depression, losing rights to my own body, and then I’d go on the internet and it’d be people giving their take on this trial. Who gives a f*ck? Women are losing rights for their bodies, so why are we talking about celebrities’ divorce trials?



— Billie Eilish “I was in state of depression, losing rights to my own body, and then I’d go on the internet and it’d be people giving their take on this trial. Who gives a f*ck? Women are losing rights for their bodies, so why are we talking about celebrities’ divorce trials?— Billie Eilish https://t.co/tsYUU2pt4j No BILLIE EILISH Johnny Depp 's rights are not less important than women rights 🤡Johnny Depp is a VICTIM even if he's a MAN No BILLIE EILISH Johnny Depp 's rights are not less important than women rights 🤡Johnny Depp is a VICTIM even if he's a MAN 🔥 twitter.com/PopBase/status… https://t.co/xdLA1bKiTz

val 🕊 @deppsenthusiast celebrities divorce trials 🤡🤡 it wasn’t even about the divorce anymore, they went to trial because johnny depp was abused for many years and everyone treated him as a wife beater, when in fact, amber heard was the abuser. use your brain @billieeilish celebrities divorce trials 🤡🤡 it wasn’t even about the divorce anymore, they went to trial because johnny depp was abused for many years and everyone treated him as a wife beater, when in fact, amber heard was the abuser. use your brain @billieeilish

𝔈𝔩𝔬𝔥𝔦𝔪 🜍 🜏 ☿🏴‍☠️ @EsotericElohim Apparently Billie Eilish slammed people for caring about Johnny Depp court case amidst SCOTUS overturning Roe Vs Wade.. Thing is, people can care about more than one thing.. that's the amazing thing about being tuned in to current events. I love Billie, but Damn.. give us credit. Apparently Billie Eilish slammed people for caring about Johnny Depp court case amidst SCOTUS overturning Roe Vs Wade.. Thing is, people can care about more than one thing.. that's the amazing thing about being tuned in to current events. I love Billie, but Damn.. give us credit.

🏴‍☠️fOrThELoVeofHoTDoGs🌭✨ @AngieSoFancyy

#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard



WE give A F¥CK! That’s WHO! apparently ppl arent capable of caring abt more than 1 thing at a time according 2 @billieeilish ? Perhaps U dont give AF abt #Male VICTIMS of DA/DV or maybe U dont hv the capacity 2 care abt more than 1 thing at a time?WE give A F¥CK! That’s WHO! apparently ppl arent capable of caring abt more than 1 thing at a time according 2 @billieeilish? Perhaps U dont give AF abt #Male VICTIMS of DA/DV or maybe U dont hv the capacity 2 care abt more than 1 thing at a time? #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard WE give A F¥CK! That’s WHO!

WeedStocksNews @WeedStocksNews @nypost Is it called "They got attention now I want some too"? @nypost Is it called "They got attention now I want some too"?

Ruxi @R03392040



I have seen more about abortion rights than anything today, even when following up with the JD case.



We are capable in paying attention to many issues not just one. @ellisgreg I genuinely hate when “celebs” or anyone speak about things they have not been educated in.I have seen more about abortion rights than anything today, even when following up with the JD case.We are capable in paying attention to many issues not just one. @ellisgreg I genuinely hate when “celebs” or anyone speak about things they have not been educated in. I have seen more about abortion rights than anything today, even when following up with the JD case. We are capable in paying attention to many issues not just one.

Kimberly Pineda @keep_itt_movinn @ellisgreg We can focus on domestic violence and abortion rights. Both are equally important issues and to act like we can't worry about both is ridiculous. I'm tired of that argument already. @ellisgreg We can focus on domestic violence and abortion rights. Both are equally important issues and to act like we can't worry about both is ridiculous. I'm tired of that argument already. 😒

Celebrities speak out about the Roe v Wade abortion law being overturned

The Supreme Court's conservative majority rules 6-3 in favor of a Mississippi law that wishes to outlaw abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Women in America will now be forced to seek abortion treatments by traveling several hundred miles away to access the services, as several states have outlawed abortion.

Since the ruling was announced Friday morning, many celebrities woke up in a fury to speak out against the Supreme Court's decision. Taylor Swift took to Twitter, admitting that she was "absolutely terrified" for the nation's future.

Taylor Swift @taylorswift13 Michelle Obama @MichelleObama My thoughts on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. My thoughts on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. https://t.co/9ALSbapHDY I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are - that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that. twitter.com/michelleobama/… I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are - that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that. twitter.com/michelleobama/…

Padma Lakshmi stated that Roe v Wade being overturned would lead to people getting unsafe abortions.

Padma Lakshmi @PadmaLakshmi People will still get abortions.



These procedures won't stop just because Roe v. Wade is overturned.



This will only prevent safe, legal abortions from taking place. People will still get abortions. These procedures won't stop just because Roe v. Wade is overturned.This will only prevent safe, legal abortions from taking place.

Viola Davis took to Instagram, sharing with her followers that she was "gutted" with the decision.

Singer Phoebe Bridgers also spoke out against the decision at the Glastonbury Festival. During her set, she chanted- "f**k the Supreme Court."

