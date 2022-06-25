"You literal piece of s**t" - IMPACT star lashes out at Kane's stance on Roe vs. Wade verdict

Kane's stance on the Roe vs. Wade verdict has landed him in trouble with IMPACT Wrestling star Rosemary.

The US Supreme Court overturning the Roe vs. Wade verdict is the latest issue dividing Americans. Various wrestling stars have taken to social media to voice their opinions on the verdict. With Roe vs. Wade's verdict overturned, abortion is no longer a constitutional right and it’s up to individual states to enact their laws on abortion.

The WWE Hall of Famer, who in real life serves as the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, also took to Twitter to voice his own opinion on the verdict.

"Roe v. Wade has been overturned! This clears the way for states like TN to pass stronger protections for the unborn, and is an answer to a prayer for so many. #RightToLife #Victory", - said Jacobs.

However, The Devil's Favorite Demon found himself under literal fire for his remarks from IMPACT Wrestling star Rosemary. The reigning Knockouts World Tag Team Champion had a strong verbal response to the man whom she once cited had a strong influence on her wrestling character.

Rosemary's reply to Kane's tweet

A few years ago, Rosemary had an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta. During the interview, she stated that Kane, The Undertaker, The Great Kabuki, and The Great Muta were some of her favorite wrestlers growing up.

"...The Undertaker and Kane. I loved them both growing up. I just ate up their whole storyline...the whole brother coming back for revenge. I love them both so much."

However, it looks like the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion's tweet might have driven a wedge between Rosemary and her former idol.

Twitter reacts to Rosemary lashing out at Kane

With Rosemary lashing out at Mayor Jacobs, wrestling fans on Twitter had various reactions to the matter. While some of them supported the Demon Assassin, others backed the WWE Hall of Famer.

One of them referred to Rosemary's former faction Decay.

The Big Red Machine also had his supporters.

Rosemary is currently one-half of the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions along with her former rival turned partner Taya Valkyrie. The Demon Assassin had a memorable feud with Valkyrie for the IMPACT Knockouts title a few years ago.

As of this writing, it remains to be seen if The Big Red Monster will get back to Rosemary's response.

