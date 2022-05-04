WWE Hall of Famer Kane wins 2022 primary vote for Knox County mayor election 

WWE Hall of Famer Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, emerged victorious in the primary election on Tuesday this week in his bid to remain the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

The Devil's Favorite Demon was initially elected on August 2, 2018, 45 months ago. He's one of the most popular names in the history of the wrestling business. He has held three world titles and multiple tag team championships during his WWE career and holds the record for most Royal Rumble appearances and eliminations.

According to Knox News, Glenn Jacobs won the Republican primary unopposed with 24,675 votes. On August 4th, he will go head-to-head with Democratic nominee Debbie Helsley, who received 5,919 votes.

Glenn Jacobs @GlennJacobsTN Thank you! Crystal and I are immensely grateful for your support. I will continue to work hard to serve the people of Knox County and fight for your freedom and our conservative values every day. On to August! Thank you! Crystal and I are immensely grateful for your support. I will continue to work hard to serve the people of Knox County and fight for your freedom and our conservative values every day. On to August! https://t.co/o4FNm8zFY2

Kane was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021

The Big Red Machine has been a part of WWE since 1995. He was previously portrayed as Fake Diesel and an evil dentist named Isaac Yankem DDS. He captured his first and only WWE Championship at the King of the Ring premium live event in 1998 by defeating Stone Cold Steve Austin in a First Blood Match.

He dropped it back to The Texas Rattlesnake on Monday Night RAW the following night. Kane has shared the ring with notable stars such as The Undertaker, John Cena, The Rock, Triple H, and Randy Orton. He's also a one-time World Heavyweight Champion and ECW Champion.

He last competed in the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match, which was won by Edge. The Big Red Machine took his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame last year.

The Devil's Favorite Demon returned to WWE on RAW last week as the show was held in Knoxville, Tennessee. Although he never showed up to the ring, Kane was featured in some funny backstage segments.

