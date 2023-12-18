What happened to Kate Garraway's husband? Derek Draper in "very serious condition" as GMB presenters offer support

Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper recently had a heart attack, following which, he was hospitalized. Derek has been struggling with multiple complications after his Covid-19 diagnosis in 2020. While Derek battles with his health issues, Kate has canceled all her commitments to stay beside her husband.

Meanwhile, hosts for Good Morning Britain, Richard Madeley and Charlotte Hawkins showed their support towards Kate and Derek in a statement, which reads:

"We wanted to start with an update. You've seen that Derek, Kate's husband, is sadly very poorly at the moment. We just want to let Derek, Kate and the whole family know we are all here thinking of them, and we know many of you are as well, and that all of us send them our very, very best wishes at what is a very, very difficult time."

BBC reported that Derek was hospitalized on December 17, 2023, and a source for The Sun stated that Derek wishes to spend this year's Christmas with his family members.

Derek Draper has been battling health problems since 2020

Derek Draper was diagnosed with Covid-19 back in March 2020 and was immediately hospitalized. He continued to remain in the hospital for a long time and was in a coma by April of the same year.

Kate Garraway later shared an update about Draper's health in January 2021, saying that her children were studying at home without attending school. Birmingham Mail reported that Kate continued hosting Good Morning Britain and speaking to ITV1 at the time, she said:

"We have finally made it to Friday. I think a sigh of relief to anybody locked into the torture of home schooling. I think first time around I was somewhat distracted at the time – and some people felt nice."

Derek Draper returned home in September the same year, and Kate disclosed that he was sleeping for around 20 hours every day, as he was struggling with fatigue. According to Evening Standard, Kate further stated that she woke up early in the morning, and Derek felt tired most of the time.

"You don't want that type of fatigue, even ruling out all of the things people are suffering with, with long-Covid as well."

Evening Standard stated that Kate had to shut down Derek's psychotherapy company Astra Aspera Ltd. as it was struggling to pay back the debts. A source close to the matter said at the time that Derek had a limited chance of getting back to work so Kate decided to close the company.

Derek Draper is the author of a few books

The Sun states that Derek Draper spent his childhood in Chorley, Lancashire, and finished his education at Runshaw College and the University of Manchester. He is also the author of a few books like Blair's 100 Days. In 1998, his name was allegedly linked to a scandal called Lobbygate.

He acquired his psychotherapy degree in California and was previously employed at Modern Review and Daily Express during the 90s. He is mostly known as the founder of a blog called Labour List.