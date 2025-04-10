What happened to Kayla Malecc? Petition to arrest TikTok influencer's boyfriend goes viral amid abuse allegations 

Kayla Malecc is one of TikTok's most loved influencers with a follower count of more than 14 million. Recently, the influencer shared on Instagram that she had been in an "extremely abusive" relationship for the last 9 months, referring to her relationship with fellow creator Evan Johnson.

On April 4, 2025, Kayla posted a YouTube video called "he doesn’t love you.", a 2-part series wherein he described the abuse she underwent during her relationship with Evan. In the video, Kayla cited various instances, claiming that her ex-boyfriend punched his windshield after getting intoxicated and abused her verbally throughout their relationship.

Moreover, Kayla cited that August 9, 2024, was the first time Evan Johnson got physically abusive to her wherein he allegedly slapped her in the back of an Uber. Describing the incident, Kayla Malecc claimed:

"There was no soul in his eyes, they were empty....I'm just in shock that he's standing on, slapping me in the face. At this point he punches me in the face to the point where there was teeth indents in my lip. I couldn't eat for 3 days because like my jaw felt like it had unclicked."

Shortly after Kayla Malecc's YouTube and Instagram posts went viral, an individual named Gabi Galvan started a petition on change.org, asking for Evan Johnson's arrest. The petition described Evan as a "narcissistic, abuser who deserves to rot in prison for the things he has done to Kayla and other women."

Petition asking for Evan's arrest amid Kayla's domestic abuse allegations (Image via change.org)

It also stated that while Evan was arrested based on Kayla's accusations, he was bailed out. The petition encouraged people to join the movement to showcase solidarity in wanting a person like him behind bars, without bail. As of writing this article, the petition had amassed over 1500 signatures.

Kayla Malecc describes the impact of being in a reportedly abusive relationship with Evan Johnson

In an Instagram post dated April 4, 2025, Kayla Malecc posted a writeup sharing her feelings on reportedly experiencing an abusive relationship with Evan Johnson. The influencer mentioned that she won't be able to forget the scars or be the same girl she was before entering the relationship.

She added that nobody should go through the experience of being with a man who confesses his love and attempts to kill their partner. Referring to her experience, Kayla said that she hopes nobody has to be scared of the person they sleep next to.

"I was silently being abused while posting my life online smiling. it's true you can see it in the eyes. i watch my old videos and see someone I NEVER want to see again. it drained my soul, and ripped apart the strong nature of myself i've had my entire life." Kayla said

Kayla Malecc added that it was difficult for her to summarize the reported abuse and its impact into words. She also said that she questions the universe every day for being subjected to an abusive relationship. However, the influencer concluded that she underwent the traumatizing experience so she could help save others.

Referring to her 2-part YouTube video talking about her relationship with Evan Johnson, Kayla claimed:

"Filming this video was the hardest thing ive ever had to do. when you watch these videos, if you relate to ANYTHING leave. He doesn't love you. this is not only my story. but yours."

A screenshot of Evan Johnson's mugshot made the rounds on Reddit after being shared in the LA Influencer Snark subreddit. Additionally, details of Evan's arrest on the subreddit seemingly show that he was charged with domestic assault and his bond was listed at $30,000 for the first charge and violation of probation.

