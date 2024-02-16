What happened to Lacie in Black Mirror? Explored

Lacie (Bryce Dallas Howard) receives a '0' at the end of the Black Mirror episode Nosedive (S3, E1) when her rating drops below 1. This effectively puts her in a kind of jail. The episode, despite seeming futuristic, is a representation of the world we currently live in.

It tells bluntly how much social media has impacted our lives. It makes us more aware of how real and harmful it may be. The world of this Black Mirror episode is a utopia where everything, including furniture, housing, and clothes, is pastel-colored and colorful. This is not too distant in the future when everything is nice and bucolic.

Understanding Lacie’s story in Black Mirror

The narrative of Nosedive in Black Mirror revolves around Lacie's performance in a world where individuals are rated on an app that bears a striking resemblance to Instagram. The app has a maximum score of five and a lowest score of zero. The ratings you receive on the app from other users define your social standing.

You can purchase a home, acquire better employment, and enjoy a host of other advantages if your rating is high enough. Lacie is a well-liked young lady with a solid career. Her life could be much better, though, because she is not a member of the elite. She is engrossed in the social media platform and is driven to improve her ratings to rise to the upper echelons of society.

She tries to attract Naomi, an old childhood friend, to achieve her goal. Naomi is a stunning young lady who is getting married soon and has the ideal life. Like all of her friends, she belongs to the elite. Lacie believes she will have the life she wants if she can impress Naomi and all of her pals.

At her wedding, Naomi asks Lacie to be her maid of honor. Lacie disregards her brother's advice and accepts without question. He brings up some of the unpleasant things Naomi has done to her in the past.

However, Lacie thinks she should attend that wedding because a lot of individuals with good social ratings will be there.

She can finance the apartment she desires if she receives positive ratings, which would allow her to obtain a rating of 4.5. Nonetheless, Naomi chooses not to invite Lacie as she thinks having a 4.2-rated person at her wedding might be interesting. Nobody is sincere. Nobody considers anybody else.

Lacie begins to disregard everything else in her quest to ace her Maid of Honour speech and earn the points she feels she is due. She gives up acting as though she cares about anyone who can't help her gain points—from her slothful brother to the needy 3.1 at work—until the airport worker tells her that all flights to Naomi's city have been canceled.

Angry and desperate, Lacie screams, her manners crumbling to bits. The employee not only refuses to assist her, but she also involves security. To keep Lacie on her best behavior, she instantly deducted a full point and was punished with "double damage" for a full day.

She approaches Naomi's wedding in every manner she can, losing points along the way until it eventually hits zero. In the last scene of the Black Mirror episode, Lacie gets taken into custody.

The ranking system has been removed from her. The woman meets a man in her cell. When they realize there are no repercussions for her words, they happily slander one another and conclude by yelling "F*ck you!" at one another.

