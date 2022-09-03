What happened to Laura Moberley? Elementary school teacher and her children found dead in South Carolina home

An elementary school teacher, Laura Moberley, and her two kids were found dead at their South Carolina home on the afternoon of August 31, 2022. As per reports, the trio was shot to death in what seems to be a murder-suicide.

According to Horry County Schools, Laura Moberley was a Reading Loss Interventionist at the school where she had been working since 2018.

The school district also stated that Eric was in the seventh grade at Ten Oaks Middle School and Emily was a third-grader at Carolina Forest Elementary School.

Authorities say police went to the family’s home for a welfare check and found the three dead from gunshot wounds. UPDATE: Edge has identified the victims as 42-year-old Laura Moberly and her children 11-year-old Eric and 8-year-old Emily.Authorities say police went to the family’s home for a welfare check and found the three dead from gunshot wounds.

The Horry County Police Department, Horry County Fire Rescue, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Child Fatality Unit, and the Horry County Coroner’s Office are all part of the investigative team. They have all directed their efforts to notify Laura Moberley's next of kin about the tragedy.

Police conducts welfare check and finds Laura Moberley and her kids dead

After hearing a couple of rounds fired, the Horry County Police conducted a welfare check on the Moberely's. Upon entering inside, cops found the dead bodies of Laura Moberley, 42, a teacher at Carolina Forest Elementary School, and her two kids, son Eric, 11, and daughter Emily, 8.

The tragic incident took place at Centennial Circle located off Carolina Forest Boulevard, confirmed the Horry County Coroner's office.

In a statement, police stated:

"HCPD is saddened to acknowledge the death of two young children in a shooting incident yesterday in the Carolina Forest area."

Officers at the location maintained that they made multiple attempts to seek a response from inside. However, they did not receive any. To make sure everything was fine, authorities entered inside to find three bodies.

Following the deaths of Moberley and her kids, Horry County Schools released a statement stating:

"We are at a loss for words after learning of the tragic incident that affected an entire family with ties to Horry County Schools. We lift our strongest prayers for the Moberley family and for everyone who knew them. We encourage our community to keep our students and staff in their thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time."

The statement further reads:

"Our district has a team of counselors made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel at difficult times such as this. Our counselors are available at the affected schools for any student or employee who may need or want assistance surrounding this tragedy."

One of the neigbors, talking to reporters, called Moberley's incident "shocking," and it "was unlike anything he had ever witnessed."

Although Laura Moberley's death appears to be a murder-suicide, police investigations are ongoing. According to HCPD, Horry County is not in danger.

Edited by Prem Deshpande