What happened to Lil Sodi? Tributes pour in as Crips rapper reportedly passes away 

On Friday, 4 August 2023, South Los Angeles rapper Lil Sodi passed away. The up-and-coming musician’s death was confirmed by YouTuber Adam22 and established social media news outlet NoJumper. The singer tragically died in a car accident. Fans have since taken to the internet to pay tribute to the rising star.

Lil Sodi was also a member of the Eight Tray Gangster Crips. He gained popularity after signing with the 100 Entertainment record label founded by Bigfase 100. The rapper was named after his father Big Sodi who was also a part of the aforementioned gang.

Unfortunately, Lil Sodi died during a car crash. The circumstances surrounding his passing and the exact cause of death were unavailable at the time of writing this article. His age also remains unknown.

Fans have since taken to social media to pay tribute to the singer.

Tributes pour in as Lil Sodi unexpectedly passes away

Followers were shocked by the news. Many could not believe that the rapper had died. Netizens flooded Twitter and his official Instagram account @orangutan_sodi with tributary messages. A few comments online read:

Tributes pour in as the rapper passes away (Image via orangutan_sodi/Instagram)

Tributes pour in as the rapper passes away (Image via orangutan_sodi/Instagram)

Tributes pour in as the rapper passes away (Image via orangutan_sodi/Instagram)

At the time of writing this article, neither his family nor his team had confirmed his passing with a statement. His Instagram stories included videos of him spending time with his friends which must have been taken hours before his death. His last Instagram post was uploaded on July 23 where he promoted his album Too Good For Hell Too Bad For Heaven, which was released on August 3rd.

Everything to know about the late artist

Lil Sodi began creating music while being incarcerated in the California Division of Juvenile Justice. He went on to join Young Jeezy’s music label Corporate Thug Entertainment.

The rapper has collaborated with several other popular artists including Compton Menace, P-Smurf, Suga Buga and Spider Loc. He also released several projects including Chevy Music and The Best of Both Rags amongst others.

Lil Sodi garnered traction online during his feud with late musician Nipsey Hussle. The former insulted the latter in his song Hard in The Paint (remix) by saying F*uck Nipsey. Hussle retailiated by releasing the song Same Ho*s where he said- Your p*ssy getting beat up like Sodi.

Sources claim that the feud was not personal but was gang related as Sodi was part of the Crips as mentioned above while Hussle was from the Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips.

Fans now await for an update on Sodi’s passing.