What happened to Lisa Techel? Pregnant woman's tragic slaying explored ahead of Oxygen's Dateline: Secrets Uncovered

When Lisa Techel was five months pregnant, her husband allegedly shot her with a shotgun, and the reason was indeed frightening and concerning. Lisa and Seth were high school sweethearts. They were both 23 and married and lived in their trailer.

Lisa was pregnant with a baby girl at that time, and the couple was awaiting their first child together. However, when Seth met another woman, a coworker by the name of Rachel, he so wanted to be with her that he ended up murdering his wife and unborn child.

How did Lisa die?

The former firefighter from Iowa, Lisa's husband, Seth Techel, was convicted of shooting his pregnant wife on May 23, 2012, and after three trials, he was sentenced to life in prison.

According to the prosecutors, Seth shot his wife while sleeping in their trailer in the southeastern rural town in Iowa, Agency. But Seth did not own up to this. Instead, he always claimed that he was in the shower when he heard a gunshot.

When he ran down the hall to check up on it, he found his wife in bed, unresponsive, with a hole in the covers. He alleged that he heard footsteps in the living room, but he couldn't find anyone when he grabbed his gun to run and check up on it.

Even his defense lawyer argued that Seth's wife was most likely killed by their neighbor who was mentally ill and who since then had since died. When talk of Seth's affair with a coworker came up, Seth downplayed it as not something serious at all.

But prosecutors still argued that it was Seth Techel who killed the then 23-year-old Lisa Techel, pregnant with their first child, so that he could pursue a relationship with a coworker for whom he promised to leave his wife.

Lisa Techel was a 23-year-old county jail employee in Washington County. She was also a reserve sheriff's deputy married to Seth Techel and 17 weeks pregnant with their first child.

Lisa's father was a sheriff's deputy by the name of Todd Caldwell, who was placed in the Wapello County. Lisa had big aspirations to become a deputy sheriff, following in her father's footsteps.

Seth was also aspiring to become a deputy sheriff and was interning with the Wapello County Sheriff's Office. He had also worked as a security guard but was later hired by Wapello County to work as a jailer. He was also a volunteer firefighter in his own time.

