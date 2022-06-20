What happened to Marc Williams? Cause of death explored ahead of Who Do You Believe? episode 

In its upcoming episode of the highly engrossing true-crime show, ABC's Who Do You Believe? will look into the heart-wrenching death of Marc Williams.

The episode will make its arrival on June 21, 2022. Viewers will also be able to watch the episode on the popular streaming platform Hulu.

The incident dates back to April 2019. Reportedly, 49-year-old Marc Williams from the 5-point neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan, was killed after he was shot multiple times by his neighbor Chazmun Conley. Conley stated that he shot Williams in self-defence.

The upcoming episode of Who Do You Believe?, titled, 'Kill Thy Neighbor,' will look at the case of Marc Williams.

The official synopsis for the June 21st, 2022 episode writes:

"An up-and-coming Detroit neighborhood appears to be a mini oasis providing a new start for members of a tight-knit community, but not everything is what it seems. When outsider Chaz moves in, he quickly finds himself locked in a war with his next-door neighbor Marc. Lines are crossed, threats are made, and egos flare, ultimately leaving one of them lying dead in the street and the other fighting for their life in court. Was it self-defense or murder? In a battle on the block, which side of the fence are you on?"

Since the news of the upcoming episode of Who Do You Believe? was released by ABC and viewers have been very curious to find out what happened to Williams. Additionally, they also want to know how the whole incident unfolded.

So let's dig deep to find out everything about Marc Williams and what happened to him before the upcoming Who Do You Believe? episode airs.

What you need to know about Marc Williams and the incident the new Who Do You Believe? episode releases

Who was Marc Williams and what happened to him?

The latest episode of Who Do You Believe? will tell the story of Marc Williams. Williams, a single father, was a skilled mechanic who lived in the the 5-point neighborhood of Detroit with his two sons, Michigan. Williams was charismatic and helpful person.

However, his life was cut short when a terrifying incident took place in his neighborhood in 2019.

On April 15, 2019, Marc Williams was found fatally shot and on the ground near his house by one of his neighbors. Despite being shot multiple times, he was still alive and was taken to the hospital immediately after the emergency services and the police arrived.

Unfortunately, he passed away in the hospital. According to reports, Williams was shot with a handgun seven times by his neighbor Chazmun Conley.

What happened between Marc Williams and his neighbor Chazmun Conley, Williams' life?

The incident started with a feud between the two neighbors about Marc's alleged takeover at Conley's property while he and his family were away.

Marc had allegedly opened up a body shop on Conley's property without his knowledge. Conley finding out about the shop was the very beginning of the nightmare, that would, eventually, lead to Marc Williams' death that would be shown on the latest episode of Who Do You Believe?

On the day of the incident, Williams and Conley ended up having a massive argument that ended with Conley shooting Marc seven times. Later, Chazmun Conley also surrendered himself to the police and was immediately arrested.

After his arrest, however, Conley insisted that what did was purely in self-defence. Later, the jury gave the verdict that he was not guilty in August 2019 and he was freed of all charges.

Don't forget to watch the upcoming episode of Who Do You Believe? titled, 'Kill Thy Neighbor,' which will air on June 21, 2022 on ABC Network.

