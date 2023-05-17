What happened to Matthew Davis? 12-year-old charged with murder of Texas Sonic restaurant employee

In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old child has now been accused of using an AR-15 rifle to fatally shoot a Texas fast-food employee during an argument in the parking lot of a Sonic drive-in restaurant. The incident occurred on the night of May 13, 2023, in the Dallas suburb of Keene.

The Keene Police Department responded to the scene and discovered Matthew Davis, a 32-year-old Sonic employee, with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite their best efforts, Davis succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

While the identity of the 12-year-old was not revealed, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office confirmed the age of the juvenile suspect, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Texas shooting: Accused fled the scene and was arrested in Rio Vista

As per a statement released by the Keene Police, the incident occurred at approximately 9:40 pm on May 13, when Angel Gomez, 20, arrived at the Sonic drive-in restaurant in Texas, accompanied by several passengers. According to Keene Police Chief James Kidd, Gomez was behaving in a "disorderly" manner in the parking lot, prompting Matthew Davis to confront him for urinating in that area.

The confrontation soon escalated into a physical altercation, during which a 12-year-old, who was present in Gomez's vehicle, retrieved an assault rifle and fired six shots at Davis, Chief Kidd said in a report by NBC 5.

As a result of the gunfire, Davis sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was immediately transported to a nearby hospital by air ambulance. Tragically, despite efforts to save his life, the victim succumbed to his injuries and did not survive.

After the shooting incident, the juvenile suspect, who is a resident of Fort Worth, located approximately 28 miles away from Keene, fled the scene along with Gomez. However, the latter made the decision to return to the Sonic drive-in restaurant later that day.

Meanwhile, law enforcement authorities were successful in tracking down and arresting the 12-year-old suspect in Rio Vista, a town situated approximately 14 miles south of Keene. During the arrest, the police seized several firearms from the possession of the kid.

According to reports, both the 12-year-old suspect and Angel Gomez now face charges of murder.

Community mourns loss of an innocent life

As a gesture of solidarity and compassion, the Sonic drive-in restaurant in Texas where the incident took place remained closed on Monday, May 15. Many members of the community visited the Texas restaurant to leave flowers and pay their respects.

A spokesperson for Sonic has issued a statement expressing their deep sadness upon learning about the tragic incident involving a team member at their franchised location in Keene, Texas. The franchisee, responsible for operating the specific Sonic drive-in restaurant, is fully cooperating with the local authorities as they conduct their investigation into the matter.

In response to the tragic loss, a GoFundMe campaign was also set up to assist Matthew Davis' family with funeral expenses and to help support his 10-year-old son.

