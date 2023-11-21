What happened to Megan from Love Island Games? Reality star's status as of today

Love Island Games, the dating show's latest spin-off, is currently in full swing. So far, fans have gotten exactly what they bargained for, and more from the reality show. However, a recent unexpected departure left both fans and some of the contestants unhappy.

Megan Barton-Hanson, who first appeared in the franchise during Love Island UK season 4, unexpectedly exited the show last week. She joined the show on Day 2 and coupled up with Steph, however, when Kyra Green entered the villa three days later, the two started bonding instantly.

When Megan's ex appeared and the two got back together, there was difficulty in paradise. But before they could discuss their problems, Megan became ill and had to leave the show unexpectedly.

Love Island Games cast member Megan was diagnosed with Pelvic Inflammatory disease

In September 2023, the Peacock show contestant took to social media to talk about her health issues. At the time, she took to Instagram stories to ask her fans whether they knew of any good gynecologists in London.

She wrote:

"I'd never heard of it but think I may have had my first experience. I've not had pain/fever quite like it the last 5 days have been hell...If you have good Essex/London-based gynecologist recommendations please let me know or any tops or remedies for the pain and to stop it from reoccurring."

Pelvic inflammatory disease, or PID, is an infection in reproductive organs including the uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries, as per the Mayo Clinic.

Kyra Green opens up about Megan's exit from the show and more

Kyra Green, Megan's latest love connection in Love Island Games, recently spoke to The Messenger about her connection's unexpected exit. She also spoke about wanting to make a connection with the UK contestant before she entered the show.

She noted that she had watched Megan's season and was "completely fangirling" at the time. She thought that she was beautiful and had a mystery to her but that "she was also just a woman."

Kyra said,

"She was sure of herself. That's something that I'm always so attracted to. I bring a lot of energy and sometimes people get intimidated and she just met me with that same energy and that's all really good. I was intrigued."

Megan's exit from Love Island Games coincided with her ex, Eyal Booker entering the villa. The former couple was flirty with one another and Megan was open to her ex kissing her. This didn't sit well with Kyra who called it an "embarrassing moment." She also noted that it was really hard and disheartening.

However, that doesn't mean that Kyra gave up on Megan. The Love Island Games season 1 contestant noted that Megan fell sick while they were fighting and that she just wanted to have a conversation with her. She stated that she had no animosity towards her and thought she was a "beautiful person."

Kyra said,

"I just think maybe we were in there for different reasons. That's all that I can say."

Kyra also clarified that Megan really was sick regardless of how much some people may want to believe otherwise. She noted that the contestant reached out to her when she came to Los Angeles but they couldn't meet due to their busy schedules.

Episodes of Love Island Games are available to stream on Peacock.