What happened to Michael Stenger? Former Senate sergeant in arms dies aged 71

On Monday, June 27, the former United States Sergeant at Arms, Michael Stenger, passed away at the age of 71. Fox News' Chad Pergram reported the news of his demise and shared the announcement on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Politico reported that Stenger's former colleagues and associates were apparently made aware of his sudden demise around Monday afternoon. As of now, no official cause of death has been released to the public.

Chad Pergram @ChadPergram 1) Fox confirms that Michael Stenger, the Senate Sergeant at Arms who was in charge of Senate security the day of the Capitol riot, has died. 1) Fox confirms that Michael Stenger, the Senate Sergeant at Arms who was in charge of Senate security the day of the Capitol riot, has died.

Stenger was previously a captain in the United States Marine Corps prior to his employment in the United States Secret Service. In April 2018, the reported New Jersey native assumed the position of 41st Sergeant at Arms of the United States Senate and later resigned in January 2021.

Conspiracy theories regarding Michael Stenger's death

Following the brief reports of Michael Stenger's demise, numerous netizens have indulged in conspiracy theories about what might have caused his death. This interest over the cause of Stenger's demise is caused by the recently announced investigation over the 2021 United States Capitol riot. While the official cause of death is not determined by sources close to Stenger, numerous tweets have claimed that the former Sergeant at Arms was shot dead.

On Tuesday, June 28, the committee investigating the Capitol Hill attack (which occurred on January 6, 2021) was supposed to hear the statement of Cassidy Hutchinson. As per reports, Hutchinson would be the first White House employee to testify about the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

However, the conspiracy theories regarding the death of Stenger piled up as the surprise witness and her testimony was announced on Monday, just a day prior to the actual date of the unscheduled hearing. According to reports by The New York Times, Michael Stenger and Paul Irving, who was also the US Sergeant at Arms at the time, had rejected a request of Capitol Police to have an additional backup. The Capitol Police had reportedly asked for the presence of the National Guard on standby prior to the January 6 attack.

Following the criticism of the attack on Capitol Hill, the then-House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving, Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, and Michael Stenger had resigned from their respective posts. All parties received heavy flak over the lack of preparation and how the January 6, 2021, attack was mishandled even after the threat to march to the Capitol had been made clear by pro-Donald Trump supporters on Twitter. According to Sund's previous testimony, he had called Irving about the assistance from the National Guard for about six times but was rejected.

Meanwhile, Irving had claimed that he did not get any request for additional help by the Capitol Police till the attack was already underway. However, as per Newsweek, the statement appears to be incorrect, as proven by the phone records.

Netizens react to the demise of Michael Stenger with conspiracy theories

Following the demise of Michael Stenger, numerous tweets attempted to draw the connection with Tuesday's hearing of Cassidy Hutchinson about the Capitol Hill Riots. Some even pointed out Stenger's previous claims from his testimony.

Michael Stenger testified that there were paid professional agitators on January 6th. Now he's dead…

MTG found a clip of Michael Stenger talking about, "professional agitators" and she thinks it proves something when he was probably referring to TRUMP SUPPORTERS like the Proud Boys

The Senate Sergeant of Arms laptops connect the Senate Sergeant of Arms Blackberrys. If you know that, you know why Michael Stenger was killed.

In his testimony from February 2021, Stenger labeled the incident as "a violent, coordinated attack where the loss of life could have been much worse." He also said:

"There is an opportunity to learn lessons from the events of January 6…Investigations should be considered as to funding and travel of what appears to be professional agitators."

This caused many to believe that the cause behind his death might have been an unnatural one. However, the New York Post reportedly called Stenger's residence in Virginia, where a woman is quoted to have answered that the late 71-year-old had nothing to do with the incident of January 6.

