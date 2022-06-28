Who is Cassidy Hutchinson? All about Mark Meadows' former aide as she's set to testify at January 6th hearing 

Mark Meadows' former aide Cassidy Hutchinson is reportedly expected to testify at the January 6 hearing on June 28 in front of the House Select committee investigating the US Capitol attack, as per Punchbeat News.

The news comes after the committee announced a sudden public hearing to provide “recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony,” in a week that otherwise had no scheduled public activity.

Heather Caygle @heatherscope



Hutchinson was a senior aide to former WH Chief of Staff Mark Meadows



NEWS: Cassidy HUTCHINSON will be the surprise witness at the Jan. 6 hearing tomorrow

Prior to the upcoming testimony, Hutchinson provided her deposition to the committee through three separate private videotaped interviews. However, her live testimony will be one of the key moments in the January 6 hearing as Hutchinson is considered to be one of the most important witnesses in the case due to her close ties to Meadows.

Certain clips from her closed-door testimonies have already been played during previous hearings. According to CNN, Hutchinson previously testified that Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's former attorney, and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows allegedly discussed having fake electors to overturn the 2020 US presidential election results.

In another video, Hutchinson testified that Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Scott Perry allegedly wanted Justice Department lawyer Jeffrey Clark to handle the Department of Justice in a bid to support another of Trump’s efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s wish.

She further claimed that Trump allegedly told Meadows to approve the "Hang Mike Pence" slogan from the January 6 rioters during the Capitol attack and alleged that the former president even complained about the then-vice president being taken to safety when rioters attacked the US Capitol.

Joyce Alene @JoyceWhiteVance Cassidy Hutchinson is reportedly the 1-6 committee's witness today. According to LinkedIn (assuming 2015-2015 is 2015-2019) she went straight from college to work at the White House. Cassidy Hutchinson is reportedly the 1-6 committee's witness today. According to LinkedIn (assuming 2015-2015 is 2015-2019) she went straight from college to work at the White House. https://t.co/di3qyDUMfR

Hutchinson even hinted that several Republican members of Congress allegedly asked the White House for pardons ahead of the January 6 attack. Despite the private testimony, Cassidy Hutchinson’s nod to give a public statement comes after several months of negotiations.

The news of the possibility of her public testimony comes after she hired a new attorney, Jody Hunt, to represent her during the January 6 hearings. Although the panel has not officially announced Hutchinson’s name as a surprise witness, several sources have hinted towards the former White House aide.

The hearing is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. ET on June 28 but the topic of the hearing is yet to be revealed by the panel at the time of writing.

Everything to know about Cassidy Hutchinson

Cassidy Hutchinson served a top White House aide during the Trump administration (Image via Getty Images)

Cassidy Hutchinson was a senior aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. She reportedly attended Christopher Newport University from 2015 to 2018 and interned for Senator Ted Cruz and Representative Steve Scalise before joining the Trump White House as an intern in 2018.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Hutchinson was eventually hired to the White House’s Office of Legislative Affairs in March 2019 and later earned a promotion as Meadows’ executive assistant in March 2020.

Her tenure at the White House reportedly came to an end after Trump left office, and as per The New York Post, she is “no longer a figure in Trump’s orbit or Republican politics.”

During an interview with her alma mater Christopher Newport University, Hutchinson said:

“My small contribution to the quest to maintain American prosperity and excellence is a memory I will hold as one of the honors of my life.”

Hutchinson made the news after she was subpoenaed in November 2021 as one of the top witnesses in the January 6 hearing as the panel believed she had significant information about the activities of Trump and his close associates in relation to the January 6 Capitol attack.

As Cassidy Hutchinson previously agreed to cooperate with the investigation, some of her previous private testimonies were hailed for covering “new ground.” It is also likely that she will be the first White House employee to publicly testify at the January 6 hearing.

