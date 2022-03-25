Who is Ginni Thomas? Mark Meadows text message controversy explained as Clarence Thomas' wife comes under fire

Clarence Thomas' wife Ginni Thomas recently came under fire for allegedly sending text messages to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows requesting him to help overturn the results of the 2020 United States presidential election.

As per information obtained by The Washington Post and CBS, more than two dozen text messages were exchanged between Thomas and Meadows between November 2020 and January 2021. In one of the texts sent on November 10, 2020, Thomas wrote:

“Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!… You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History.”

CBS News @CBSNews BREAKING: Copies of text messages obtained by CBS News and The Washington Post reveal Ginni Thomas, Justice Clarence Thomas' wife, exchanged texts with former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows about efforts to overturn the 2020 election. BREAKING: Copies of text messages obtained by CBS News and The Washington Post reveal Ginni Thomas, Justice Clarence Thomas' wife, exchanged texts with former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows about efforts to overturn the 2020 election. https://t.co/dChRQtAdLZ

Certain text messages also showed Thomas referring to certain QAnon-related conspiracy theories and even accusing President Joe Biden and his family of alleged ballot fraud.

Other messages also revealed Thomas’ opinions of conservative commentators and lawyers, including Sidney Powell.

Tony Michaels 🎙 @thetonymichaels Who wants to see Ginni Thomas’ texts to Sidney Powell? Who wants to see Ginni Thomas’ texts to Sidney Powell?

The messages came to light after Meadows handed around 2,320 texts to the House committee as part of the investigation into the January 6 US Capitol attack.

Twitter reacts to Ginni Thomas and Mark Meadows text controversy

The revelation of the text message exchange between Ginni Thomas and Mark Meadows about their desire to overturn the 2020 United States presidential election results left people in shock.

As per CBS, a total of 29 messages were made available to the public, among which 21 were sent by Thomas and eight were sent by Meadows. The messages were reportedly confirmed by five people who accessed the committee's documents.

Following the revelation, several people took to Twitter to call out Thomas and her alleged controversial actions:

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Ginni Thomas will acknowledge the issue in the days to come. So far, the attorney has maintained her silence on the situation.

Ginni Thomas married Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas in 1987 (Image via Gerald Martineau/Getty Images)

Virginia “Ginni” Thomas is an American attorney and the founder of Liberty Consulting. She was born on February 23, 1957, in Omaha, Nebraska to Marjorie and Donald Lamp. Thomas grew up with a deep interest in politics influenced by her Republican parents.

She attended Westside High School in Omaha and became part of its student government, Republican club and debate club. Thomas moved to Virginia to attend a woman’s college before enrolling at the University of Nebraska.

The Omaha-native finally earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and business communication from Creighton University in 1979 and also received a Juris Doctor from Creighton University School of Law in 1983.

Thomas began her career by working for Representative Hal Daub in 1981. Following her graduation from Creighton University School of Law, she continued working for him as a legislative director. She started working as an attorney and labor relations specialist at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in 1985.

The attorney continued in her role for three years before being appointed the manager of employee relations in 1989. She also tied the knot with U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas in 1987.

The 65-year-old returned to government service in 1991 and began working in the Legislative Affairs Office of the U.S. Department of Labor. She then took up the role of policy analyst for House Republican Conference chairman Dick Armey.

Ginni Thomas also served the Heritage Foundation during the George W. Bush administration and as the White House Liaison for the public policy think tank. She then established the nonprofit lobbying group Liberty Central in 2009.

Although the group ceased operations in 2012, Thomas started a new company called Liberty Consulting Inc. in 2010. The organization aims to provide political donation strategies to clients.

The attorney became a special correspondent for The Daily Caller in 2011 and went on to serve on the advisory council of Turning Point USA. She endorsed Ted Cruz in the Republican Party presidential primaries in 2016 and also supported Donald Trump’s administration.

Trump appointed Thomas as a member of the Trust Fund Board of the Library of Congress in 2020. She also became a member of the informal conservative Groundswell group.

Edited by Prem Deshpande