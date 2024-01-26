What happened to Nick Davi? GoFundMe raises over $90,000 as slain Las Vegas pastor's family files wrongful death lawsuit

On December 29, 2023, Nick Davi, a Las Vegas pastor, was murdered in front of his own residence. The 46-year-old Davi was shot and killed by his female neighbor, Joe Junio, during a dispute. The pastor's death was captured by one of his children on their phones. His wife of 18 years, Sarah, was also shot, but she survived.

On January 24, Fox 5 revealed that Sarah had filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the shooter, who was charged with attempted murder and murder, amongst other charges. Davi held the position of Pastor of Operations at Grace Point Church. A GoFundMe campaign organized to support his family amassed over $96,000.

Massive outpour of support as pastor Nick Davi's GoFundMe close to hitting $100,000 goal

On Friday, December 29, Pastor Nicholas “Nick” Davi was murdered at Lookout Lodge Lane, inside the gated North Las Vegas townhome community of the Court of Aliante. According to court documents obtained by Fox 5, a woman named Joe Junio, the pastor's neighbor, had shot and killed him.

According to an obituary, Nick was a husband of 18 years to his wife Sarah and the father of two kids, Olivia, 15, and Christian, 12. He is also survived by his father, mother, sister, and brother. Sarah and Nick had moved to North Las Vegas after being displaced in 2005 by the devastating Hurricane Katrina.

At North Las Vegas, Nick became the Pastor of Operations at Grace Point Church. The obituary stated that his effect on the church was "immediate" as he helped his colleagues grow the congregation. The obituary also highlighted the pastor's practical and sensitive approach to challenges and his knack for handiwork and repairs. It further stated:

"Nick will be remembered for being an incredibly kind, compassionate, and generous man to everyone he encountered. He was a caring husband, father, son, brother and friend. He made his family a priority in life."

The obituary added:

"He and Sarah provided a loving home where Olivia and Christian are excelling in life and pursuing their passions. Caring and considerate of Sarah, they made each other better in so many ways."

Nick Davi's fundraiser 9Image via GoFundMe)

A GoFundMe was organized by Nick's brother Michael Davi to support the pastor's surviving family. The fundraiser received immense support from the community and those who knew and loved Nick. At the time of writing, the fundraiser amassed a whopping $96,330 of its $100,000 goal. The GoFundMe stated:

"Nick maintained close friendships with his Riverhead High School and Tampa University friends. He touched the lives of countless people in his short time with us. We are all shocked and saddened by this senseless tragedy,"

People paid their tributes to the pastor (Image via GoFundMe)

Nick Davi had filed a complaint against Joe Junio with homeowner's association

Court documents detailed that Nick Davi had filed a homeowner’s association complaint against Joe Junio. Junio allegedly pulled up in front of the pastor's house on the ill-fated Friday and shot him while his two kids were still in the family's car. The pastor's wife, Sarah, was also shot.

Nick Davi tragically succumbed to his injuries, while Sarah thankfully survived. One of the pastor's two kids, Olivia, had filmed the incident from inside the car, where she witnessed the shooting along with her brother, Christian. Sarah later filed a 13-page wrongful death lawsuit for an unspecified sum. Junio was charged with child abuse, murder, and attempted murder.

According to an 8 News Now report, Nick Davi and his family had allegedly called the police on Junio twice in the very same month. The outlet cited court documents which stated that one time, she threw rocks into the family's backyard made a cutting motion on her throat, and told them that they were next.

The second police call came when she screamed at the family and threw dog feces at them. The situation had gotten so unbearable for the family that they decided to sleep at a friend's residence. They were ready to head over to the place when the incident occurred.

Fox 5 reported that the lawsuit alleged that the homeowner's association told Junio about the complaint, which may have resulted in her violent actions. The outlet quoted the lawsuit as reading:

"The homeowner’s association knew or should have known that Defendant would likely perform violent actions against deceased and Plaintiff as a result of on-going association dispute."

The lawsuit further revealed that Junio did not really have a license or permission to carry a firearm and had borrowed it from another person. Sarah's lawsuit also wanted to track down the firearm owner and sue them too. Fox 5 also released a screenshot of the video, which showed Junio standing in front of an open car door, holding a gun straight at Nick Davi.

