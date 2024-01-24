What are the charges against David Crowe? Man arrested after being spotted outside Taylor Swift’s NYC home

Taylor Swift's alleged stalker was seen early Monday, January 22, 2024, being led away in handcuffs from a New York City police station after being charged with harassment and stalking.

David Crowe, a 33-year-old Seattle resident, was arrested and charged with the same near Taylor Swift's New York City residence. The arrest was made in response to complaints about an "emotionally disturbed male acting erratically," according to the New York Police Department.

As per sources like the NY Post, he was charged with two counts of first-degree harassment, two counts of harassment, and two counts of stalking.

Taylor Swift's accused stalker attempts to hide his face as he is carried out of the police station in handcuffs

David Crowe has been charged with multiple counts of charges (Image via Facebook/Taylor Swift)

Taylor Swift's stalker has recently been arrested, and the arrest came only days after Swift's house appeared to be the subject of an attempted break-in. According to sources like the NY Post, a person, later identified as David Crowe, was caught after peeping into the singer's foyer.

The Seattle man was seen roaming outside the Shake It Off singer's home, asking people if Swift lived there two days after being stopped there, according to police sources.

Exclusive photographs obtained by The Post show David Crowe, 33, attempting to conceal his face under a dark blue sweatshirt as two cops led him out of the 1st Precinct in Tribeca just hours after being charged.

Nevertheless, the police have not yet confirmed whether Crowe is linked to other stalking and harassment faced by Swift in recent times, and authorities still can't determine if Crowe was a fan of Swift.

Crowe did not attempt to break into her home but was seen lingering outside before police discovered him allegedly harassing many others. Sources like the NY Post believe that he is emotionally disturbed. Some sources reported that the alleged perpetrator was observed near her home around 3 pm before police arrived nearly three hours later.

However, Taylor Swift was not at home during the incident because she was supporting her NFL player boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in a playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

According to a statement released by the New York police,

“Officers were approached by multiple complainants who pointed out an emotionally disturbed male acting erratically at the location.”

It further read,

“Once officers observed the male harassing multiple complainants, they took him to custody without further incidents; no injuries were reported.”

On the other hand, sources like Page Six also reported that earlier, many people saw the same man wandering around the neighborhood, notably where Swift lives, "for a few weeks."

According to authorities, Crowe was arrested on Monday, less than two days after officers responded to a report of a "disorderly person" on Franklin Street. The recent arrest of David Crowe adds to Swift's ongoing security challenges.

It's the second incident outside her property this weekend. A man was arrested on Saturday, January 20, 2024, after witnesses claimed he tried to enter Swift's Tribeca townhouse.

New York City police have not confirmed whether the attempted break-in and stalking charges are related, although the two cases appear to involve the same person.

On the other hand, Taylor Swift, who recently finished her Eras Tour, has remained silent regarding the entire situation.