What happened to Nikki on The Young and the Restless? Explained

The latest teaser of The Young and the Restless showed that Nikki Newman is in serious trouble, thanks to her new assistant Claire Grace. Ever since her hiring, Claire has managed to cast a sort of spell on Nikki with her work efficiency and people management skills. This was evident when Nikki gushed about her new find to everyone at Newman Enterprise.

However, now the teaser suggests that she has some hidden agenda behind this sweetness as Claire attacks Nikki with a syringe filled with probable sedatives and kidnaps her.

What prompted her to turn this evil or did she arrive in Genoa City with a motive specifically for Nikki will be revealed in the upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless.

Is Nikki leaving The Young and the Restless?

Nikki Newman, played by Melody Thomas Scott, has been a main character on the soap opera since 1978. Scott took over the mantle a year later and has been playing the former stripper’s role on the long-running show. Due to her earnest portrayal, Nikki emerged as a favorite among viewers.

So, if anything fatal happens to the socialite, fans will be left all riled up. So the makers might not take that risk but then it is the unpredictable world of soap opera. So, anything can happen but as of now, there is no official update on either the character or actor leaving the show.

Nikki is probably not quitting The Young and the Restless and will come back as strong as she has been since the beginning.

What does the teaser show?

As per the teaser shared by the social media accounts of the show, we see Nikki can be seen in a desolate place with a non-working phone. Claire then injects something into Nikki from behind and vilely says:

“Sweet dreams, Nikki. Enjoy them while you can.”

After a while, a terrified Nikki wakes up to find herself on a bed and being given an IV drip. She pulls the drip, helplessly moves around, and bangs on the windows asking for help to realize that she is all alone, holed up in a remote room.

The teaser doesn’t show Nikki Newman finding out about Claire but if the predictions by Hidden Remote are to be considered, she will learn about that in The Young and the Restless episode on Thursday, November 16.

The chances of knowing about Claire’s reason behind the act are low though as Nikki’s rescue will most likely remain the focus for now.

The possible reason why Claire hates Nikki

Nikki Newman has survived many a storm but Claire’s purpose probably has roots in her personal life. As per speculation by Soap Dirt, Claire might be one of the daughters of Nikki's victims whom she might have run over while drunk.

It so happened that Nikki had a troubled childhood and issues with alcohol. She also killed many under the influence, so Claire might be the child of one of them. Soap Dirt added in their YouTube video that it is highly possible that Jordan, whom Claire refers to as her aunt/grand aunt, might be the surviving mother since the attack she made on Nikki looks very personal.

So, Claire might be back to avenge that but all will be revealed in due time.

The next episode of The Young and the Restless is scheduled for Thursday, November 16.