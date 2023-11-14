What happened to Paige in Young Sheldon? Explored

Paige Swanson, played by Mckenna Grace is one of the recurring characters in The Big Bang Theory spinoff, Young Sheldon. The show started out by focusing on Sheldon Cooper's early years, but as time went on, it also began to feature the backstories of supporting characters from the main series.

In the show, Sheldon is not the only genius child prodigy as he has a contemporary in Paige Swanson. Season 2 episode 2 of the series, titled A Rival Prodigy and Sir Isaac Neutron introduced fans to the young genius that is Paige. Naturally, Sheldon was happy that his classmate (in Dr. John Sturgis' class) was somewhat smarter than him.

However, by season 6 of the series, her story took a darker turn and viewers saw her struggling with a lot in her life.

Paige dropped out of college in Young Sheldon

A still from the series (Image via CBS)

Mckenna's character made numerous appearances throughout Young Sheldon. Her struggles began surfacing in season 3 of the show when fans saw the young girl's changed appearance and personality following her parents' divorce. She began facing several challenges after this drastic change.

Things took a turn for the character in episode 100 of the show, A Solo Peanut, a Social Butterfly, and the Truth. As a member of a lecture team from the University of Austin (the college she presently attends), Paige visits Sheldon at East Texas Tech. She's not doing well in school socially and Sheldon seems to be in the same situation as her. However, it turns out he's made friends with college students who share his interest in role-playing games.

She decides to leave college and flee after becoming irate. Missy tells her mother Mary about the same after Sheldon confides in her about it. Paige had already departed by the time the three tried to stop her. However, she is eventually located a few days later and returns home to discuss the situation with her mother.

She doesn't return until episode 13 of season 6, A Frat Party, a Sleepover and the Mother of All Blisters. She meets Sheldon at a get-together in a dorm room at his college. It is revealed that she has dropped out of school and does not fit in anywhere anymore.

The two later run into Missy at another college party. Paige is intoxicated and almost leaves the party with an older guy before Missy and Sheldon stop her. After assisting her, Sheldon, along with his sister, brings Paige back to his dorm room so they can get some rest.

She returns for the final time in season 6 episode 16, A Stolen Truck and Going on the Lam. Missy and her steal George's truck and make a break for Florida. However, the two are stopped by a police officer.

While this is the last she is seen in the series, it can be expected that she will return.

Final thoughts

A still from the series (Image via CBS)

The character was introduced in season 2 as a contemporary to Sheldon and she was a very happy kid. However, after her parents' divorce, she began to struggle with her emotions which eventually led her to drop out of college and act out. She even started to intoxicate herself "actively trying to kill brain cells so that she could escape from real life," as per Sheldon.

It is amusing that an adult Sheldon does not make any mention of his childhood rival and frenemy at all in The Big Bang Theory. It remains to be seen if Paige will feature in the spin-off again and if her life will take an even darker turn.