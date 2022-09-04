What happened to Pauley Perrette? Former ‘NCIS’ star shares life update a year after surviving major health struggle

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette took to Twitter to share a major life update with a long message detailing how she survived a scary stroke. Perrette, 53, revealed in her heartbreaking revelation that she nearly died from a stroke a year ago, on September 2, 2021.

Sharing a video of her speaking about the incident, Pauley captioned the post as:

"It’s 9/2 One year ago I had a massive stoke. Before that I lost so many beloved family and friends, And daddy And then Cousin Wayne Yet still a survivor after this traumatic life I’ve been given so far… And still so grateful, Still so full of faith, And STILL HERE!"

Detailing the difficulties she faced, Perrette continued:

"Oh my God, it's September 2nd, it's the one-year anniversary since I had a stroke and I’m still here... Yes, I’m still here again, like how many times do I cheat death?"

Here's everything Pauley Perrette said about having a stroke

Actress Pauley Perrette revealed that she had a stroke on September 2, 2021. She also opened up on Instagram about other traumatic incidents that resulted in several near-death experiences.

She noted:

"I almost died from my hair-dye allergy. I have food allergies. I am domestic violence and a r*pe survivor, and I was assaulted by a crazy, homeless person and almost died. You know, I'm still here. I am feeling really grateful and especially for my rescue dogs that are right over there.

Pauley Perrette with the cast of NCIS. (Image via CBS)

The actress also mentioned that she has been facing hardships for the last two years. Pauley expressed her gratitude to her fans for their continued love and support, stating that she is "still here." She said:

"I am here, I'm still here. I feel good. Been through a lot in last two years. Things that are harder than having a stroke... But I am still here, and I am so grateful. Thank you, those of you who are my fans. Thank you. God bless you all. I am still here."

In a 2015 interview with Queen Latifah, Pauley Perrette opened up about her frightening experience with hair dyes. She revealed that she went through severe facial swelling due to an allergic reaction from hair dyes.

In the interview, she said:

"By the time I got to the hospital, half my head was this big, the other half of my head was this big, my eyes were swollen shut, and I was like, ‘People need to see this.’ As of now, we have black hair spray. So, I spray my hair black all the time.”

At the time, Pauley Perrette had also tweeted a photo of herself from the hospital to share her health update with her fans.

Reactions from Pauley Perrette's fans

Perrette's fans took to the comments section of her recent post to react to her revelation. They sent some positivity her way with their thoughtful tweets. While calling her a "true warrior" and a "beacon of light," netizens urged Pauley to stay strong.

Lulu Wild 💜🇺🇦💜 @LuluWild13 . We're all so glad you're still here with us despite everything . You've always been such a beacon of light and hope for me personally since being a small kid, and for so many other souls out there @PauleyP You and your rescue dogs are true warriors Pauley. We're all so glad you're still here with us despite everything. You've always been such a beacon of light and hope for me personally since being a small kid, and for so many other souls out there @PauleyP You and your rescue dogs are true warriors Pauley ❤️. We're all so glad you're still here with us despite everything 🙏. You've always been such a beacon of light and hope for me personally since being a small kid, and for so many other souls out there ❤️💐 https://t.co/rvk9Gb8HOs

#BLUELIVESMATTERPASTPRESENTANDFUTURE @STAYPOSTITVE @PauleyP And he’s still proud of you today my friend!!! Here’s this hug shared from me to you @PauleyP And he’s still proud of you today my friend!!! Here’s this hug shared from me to you https://t.co/il4othNRRP

DonB @DonB62038969 @PauleyP Stroke? So glad to hear you are ok and doing well. @PauleyP Stroke? So glad to hear you are ok and doing well. 😎

Alison Mackie @Macgrrl My partner had a massive stroke 1 year ago yesterday & shes still here too 🤛 @PauleyP Never knew this about u - ur a survivorMy partner had a massive stroke 1 year ago yesterday & shes still here too 🤛 @PauleyP Never knew this about u - ur a survivor 💪 My partner had a massive stroke 1 year ago yesterday & shes still here too 🤛

Todd Sheally @ToddSheally @PauleyP Loooooooove you!!! You definitely been through a lot honey!! I’m SO glad you still here!! @PauleyP Loooooooove you!!! You definitely been through a lot honey!! I’m SO glad you still here!! ❤️

butterfly9142 @butterfly9142 @PauleyP I know how you feel. I Lost my daughter, dad and brother all within the past year. While dealing with metastatic breast cancer. And I'm still here. There must still be another "test" for me to pass. Until then I continue to do my best each day. @PauleyP I know how you feel. I Lost my daughter, dad and brother all within the past year. While dealing with metastatic breast cancer. And I'm still here. There must still be another "test" for me to pass. Until then I continue to do my best each day.

A brief update about her professional life

After working since 2003, Pauley Perrette previously announced her exit from the show NCIS in 2017. In 2019, she co-starred in CBS' multi-cam pilot Broke with Jaime Camil and Natasha Leggero, which lasted only 13 episodes.

While it seems like Perrette has officially retired from acting, she often tweets about causes that she believes in.

