What happened to Peter Kowalsky aka Mean Pete? Metalcore vocalist passes away

Peter Kowalsky Aka Mean Pete, the influential and powerful vocalist known for his work in metalcore and hardcore bands such as Remembering Never, Until the End, xBISHOPx, and Ether Coven, has tragically passed away due to cancer.

The news of his untimely death was confirmed by the band Zao,

“Absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of “Mean Pete” Kowalsky. We shared many great times on the road (and almost shared more). Any time around him was a good time and the world was a better place with him in it.”

Peter Kowalsky's journey took a challenging turn when he was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in early 2020. Despite the devastating diagnosis, he exhibited incredible resilience and determination as he embarked on a courageous battle against the disease.

Even in the midst of his arduous fight against cancer, Kowalsky refused to let his illness define him. During a period of recovery, he made a triumphant return to the stage at 2021's Furnace Fest in Birmingham, Alabama.

Joining forces with Shai Hulud, he delivered a memorable performance, lending his voice to the song "For the World." The crowd, filled with admiration and respect, witnessed a moment that will forever be etched in the annals of hardcore music history.

As news of Peter Kowalsky's passing spread, tributes poured in from fellow musicians, fans, and industry professionals, all mourning the loss of a remarkable talent and an even more remarkable individual.

Many recalled personal encounters and shared his memories with him that underscored his genuine and down-to-earth nature.

jeff @noxheav3n rest in peace mean pete rest in peace mean pete https://t.co/ASL9diBfA1

Karen Jerzyk @KJerzykPhoto You will be missed forever, Peter Kowalsky You will be missed forever, Peter Kowalsky https://t.co/KOPRqbO2Lz

ryan nicholas @tronisbad Rest in power Peter "Mean Pete" Kowalsky



Those who brought me up know how much Remembering never meant to me



How much you as a front man meant to me



How finally being able to see Remembering never meant to me all those years ago



You will never be forgotten

lurk of lambgoat @lurkcity until next time, friend



rip the nicest mean dude ever, mean pete until next time, friendrip the nicest mean dude ever, mean pete https://t.co/m7nzia1qpD

SPACE FLYING TIGER BALM @ChrisIsHCFest Absolutely gutted. This pic literally just came up in my fb memories earlier. Spent a couple weeks on the road w/Ether several years ago+had a blast. Some real good talks. Great time everytime we crossed paths since. Love you Mean Pete. Bad Boiz of Doom forever. Absolutely gutted. This pic literally just came up in my fb memories earlier. Spent a couple weeks on the road w/Ether several years ago+had a blast. Some real good talks. Great time everytime we crossed paths since. Love you Mean Pete. Bad Boiz of Doom forever. https://t.co/cudK52I0lE

jeff @noxheav3n mean pete was one of the people who made me feel actually welcomed in south florida and ill never forget that. at least im glad to know he knew he was loved by so many.



rest in peace to a real legend.

alex @ghstinthamirror I will forever cherish owning this. Rest in Peace Mean Pete I will forever cherish owning this. Rest in Peace Mean Pete https://t.co/Au1dSms52R

Jake Randall @eaglebreakfastt Remembering Never played neckbeards when I was like 16 I was too scared to go because of the hc gangs. WACDF still one of the heaviest things I’ve heard rip Mean Pete Remembering Never played neckbeards when I was like 16 I was too scared to go because of the hc gangs. WACDF still one of the heaviest things I’ve heard rip Mean Pete

His untimely demise from cancer leaves behind a void that will be deeply felt by his fans and fellow musicians, as his legacy will continue to inspire and resonate within the hearts of those who appreciated his immense talent and art.

Peter Kowalsky was an American musician and lead vocalist for bands such as Remembering Never, Until The End, and many others

Pete Kowalsky was a American musician and singer and well-known figure in the Florida metal/hardcore scene. He was best known as the singer and lyricist for the band Remembering Never, Until The End, Ether CowenFort Lauderdale, as well as the current vocalist for the group xBishopx.

Kowalsky joined Remembering Never as the band's first guitarist, but switched to singing after Justin Daily left following the release of Suffocates My Words To You. He made his live debut with the band in 2003 with On Broken Wings.

Peter Kowalsky was also known for his strong opinions and outspokenness. He has written passionate and thought-provoking songs about a variety of topics.

In addition to his music career, Kowalsky was also a certified teacher. He returned to school to study history and nutrition and used to teach at a private school.

He was also the owner of the record label Dead Truth Records, and he was always looking for new ways to express his creativity.

Peter's last album with Remembering Never, This Hell is Home, was released on November 29, 2013. The album was met with critical acclaim, and it was praised for its raw energy and political commentary.

Peter Kowalsky aka "Mean Pete" was a unique and talented individual. He was a gifted musician, a passionate advocate for social justice, and an inspiring role model.

