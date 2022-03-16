What happened to Pierre Zakrzewski? Tributes pour in as Fox News cameraman is killed in Ukraine 

On Monday, March 14, Fox News' camera operator Pierre Zakrzewski was killed amidst the Russia-Ukraine conflict in Horenka, outside Kyiv. The news of his demise was announced by Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott to her employees.

In her memo, Scott disclosed that 55-year-old Zakrzewski was with journalist Benjamin Hall at the time. While the veteran cameraman was killed, Hall survived with injuries and is currently hospitalized in Ukraine.

Scott further added:

"He was profoundly committed to telling the story and his bravery, professionalism and work ethic were renowned among journalists at every media outlet. He was wildly popular – everyone in the media industry who has covered a foreign story knew and respected Pierre."

Pierre Zakrzewski (Image via Fox News)

As per Scott's memo mentioned in Fox news' report of Zakrzewski's death, the late cameraman and correspondent Benjamin Hall were commuting in a car at the time. The report claimed that the vehicle was shot at, which caused Hall's injury and Zakrzewski's fatality.

According to Fox, the two were "newsgathering" in the area. While Hall survived the incident, the condition of his health or recovery is not known.

The tragic death of Zakrzewski marks the second death of a foreign journalist in Ukraine within a week. Recently, the news of former New York Times video journalist Brent Renaud's death headlined most news outlets. Renaud was also killed amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

What is known about the late camera operator, Pierre Zakrzewski?

As per Fox, Zakrzewski was a war zone photographer and videographer who had been associated with Fox News for numerous years and covered many foreign wars and conflicts. In the report, Fox News CEO Scott said:

"[Zakrzewski] covered nearly every international story for FOX News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us."

The late cameraman was based out of London and started covering the Ukraine-Russia conflict on-ground from February. In the memo to Fox, Scott disclosed that Zakrzewski had heroically helped Fox News' Afghan associates and their families to get out of the country amidst conflict with Taliban forces.

Last year in December, he was recognized as the "Unsung Hero" at the cable news firm's annual employee Spotlight Awards.

Condolences rush in after Pierre Zakrzewski's unfortunate demise in Ukraine

Along with Suzanne Scott, multiple associates of Zakrzewski paid their tributes to the late camera operator. The late 55-year-old London resident received multitudes of condolences from his colleagues, friends, and other associates from the industry.

Mitt Romney @MittRomney Journalists take enormous risk when reporting from war zones. Their courageous and heroic work provides the world with the truth essential to freedom and eventual peace. My prayers go to the loved ones of Pierre Zakrzewski & Brent Renaud, and to Benjamin Hall for a full recovery. Journalists take enormous risk when reporting from war zones. Their courageous and heroic work provides the world with the truth essential to freedom and eventual peace. My prayers go to the loved ones of Pierre Zakrzewski & Brent Renaud, and to Benjamin Hall for a full recovery.

Jennifer Griffin @JenGriffinFNC Such a fine man. Such a good friend. Such a fantastic war photographer and so much more. RIP Pierre Zakrzewski. Such a fine man. Such a good friend. Such a fantastic war photographer and so much more. RIP Pierre Zakrzewski. https://t.co/Q6KJKCuayI

John Roberts @johnrobertsFox Horrible news to report: Fox cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski was killed in the same attack that wounded correspondent Benjamin Hall. I worked with Pierre many times around the world. He was an absolute treasure. Sending our most heartfelt prayers to Pierre's wife and family. Horrible news to report: Fox cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski was killed in the same attack that wounded correspondent Benjamin Hall. I worked with Pierre many times around the world. He was an absolute treasure. Sending our most heartfelt prayers to Pierre's wife and family.

Stconleths @Saintconleths It is great sadness that St. Conleth's College acknolwledegs the tragic passing of Past Pupil Pierre Zakrzewski (Class of 1984) in the Ukraine. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. (Pierre stands in the back row of his graduating class, third from right.) It is great sadness that St. Conleth's College acknolwledegs the tragic passing of Past Pupil Pierre Zakrzewski (Class of 1984) in the Ukraine. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. (Pierre stands in the back row of his graduating class, third from right.) https://t.co/z1VNPzjhco

Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 @IAPonomarenko Yet another colleague killed near Kyiv.

Pierre Zakrzewski of Fox News.

Our war zone gets increasingly dangerous for non-combatants, particularly journalists. Yet another colleague killed near Kyiv.Pierre Zakrzewski of Fox News.Our war zone gets increasingly dangerous for non-combatants, particularly journalists. https://t.co/qAH5W3FQ3o

Marcus Yam 文火 @yamphoto This is how I want to remember Pierre Zakrzewski.



Big smiles. Fantastic human being. Kind, generous & radiates an upbeat can-do energy. From Kabul to Kyiv, he never stopped wanting to help.



He was found dead alongside Ukrainian journalist, Oleksandra Kuvshynova. RIP



Miss you. This is how I want to remember Pierre Zakrzewski. Big smiles. Fantastic human being. Kind, generous & radiates an upbeat can-do energy. From Kabul to Kyiv, he never stopped wanting to help.He was found dead alongside Ukrainian journalist, Oleksandra Kuvshynova. RIPMiss you. https://t.co/jaKg39zmtc

Lauren Blanchard @LaurenBlanch12 We are heartbroken.

Fox war zone photographer Pierre Zakrzewski has died in Ukraine. He was with Benjamin Hall when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire. Please pray for his family.

Pierre seen just behind Benji here. He will be so incredibly missed. We are heartbroken. Fox war zone photographer Pierre Zakrzewski has died in Ukraine. He was with Benjamin Hall when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire. Please pray for his family. Pierre seen just behind Benji here. He will be so incredibly missed. https://t.co/DgYfwfDzsx

Lauren Blanchard @LaurenBlanch12 A happier memory of Pierre Zakrzewski - he had us try the largest crab I’ve ever seen when we were in Singapore. He was JAZZED to try it. He was funny, kind and always up for an adventure. Rest peacefully friend. A happier memory of Pierre Zakrzewski - he had us try the largest crab I’ve ever seen when we were in Singapore. He was JAZZED to try it. He was funny, kind and always up for an adventure. Rest peacefully friend. ❤️ https://t.co/6JIf3yA1YA

Susan Li @SusanLiTV



photographer Pierre Zakrzewski has died outside of #Ukraine



Pierre was with Benjamin Hall who remains in hospital



These are brave journalists who risk their lives to tell the truth on the ground in dangerous situations

Such Sad news #FoxNews photographer Pierre Zakrzewski has died outside of #Kyiv Pierre was with Benjamin Hall who remains in hospitalThese are brave journalists who risk their lives to tell the truth on the ground in dangerous situations Such Sad news #FoxNews photographer Pierre Zakrzewski has died outside of #Kyiv #UkrainePierre was with Benjamin Hall who remains in hospital These are brave journalists who risk their lives to tell the truth on the ground in dangerous situations 🙏 https://t.co/a4mgaSfSgV

Jane Ferguson @JaneFerguson5 Trey Yingst @TreyYingst I don’t know what to say. Pierre was as good as they come. Selfless. Brave. Passionate. I’m so sorry this happened to you. I don’t know what to say. Pierre was as good as they come. Selfless. Brave. Passionate. I’m so sorry this happened to you. https://t.co/IvxlPWGDAl Long time Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, an Irishman and experienced war photographer, was killed in the same attack that severely injured correspondent Benjamin Hall, in Irpin just outside Kyiv. More horrible news. Appalling. twitter.com/treyyingst/sta… Long time Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, an Irishman and experienced war photographer, was killed in the same attack that severely injured correspondent Benjamin Hall, in Irpin just outside Kyiv. More horrible news. Appalling. twitter.com/treyyingst/sta…

Micheál Martin @MichealMartinTD



My thoughts are with their families, friends and fellow journalists.



We condemn this indiscriminate and immoral war by Russia on Deeply disturbed and saddened by the killing of Irish citizen and journalist Pierre Zakrzewski and one of his colleagues today.My thoughts are with their families, friends and fellow journalists.We condemn this indiscriminate and immoral war by Russia on #Ukraine Deeply disturbed and saddened by the killing of Irish citizen and journalist Pierre Zakrzewski and one of his colleagues today.My thoughts are with their families, friends and fellow journalists.We condemn this indiscriminate and immoral war by Russia on #Ukraine.

Trey Yingst @TreyYingst I don’t know what to say. Pierre was as good as they come. Selfless. Brave. Passionate. I’m so sorry this happened to you. I don’t know what to say. Pierre was as good as they come. Selfless. Brave. Passionate. I’m so sorry this happened to you. https://t.co/IvxlPWGDAl

Emilio Morenatti @EmilioMorenatti Horrible news to report: Fox cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski was killed in Ukraine. I worked with Pierre many times and I learned a lot from him. He was an absolute treasure. RIP my dear friend. Horrible news to report: Fox cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski was killed in Ukraine. I worked with Pierre many times and I learned a lot from him. He was an absolute treasure. RIP my dear friend.

Jennifer Griffin @JenGriffinFNC Dear colleagues,

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we share the news this morning regarding our beloved cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski. Pierre was killed in Horenka, outside of Kyiv, Ukraine. Pierre was with Benjamin Hall yesterday newsgathering when hit. MORE Dear colleagues, It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we share the news this morning regarding our beloved cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski. Pierre was killed in Horenka, outside of Kyiv, Ukraine. Pierre was with Benjamin Hall yesterday newsgathering when hit. MORE https://t.co/Elr7deWR89

Many noted him as a "legend" and recognized his contributions in warzone or conflict reportage. Meanwhile, others raised concerns for non-combatants like journalists amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Edited by Prem Deshpande