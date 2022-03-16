What happened to Pierre Zakrzewski? Tributes pour in as Fox News cameraman is killed in Ukraine 

On Monday, March 14, Fox News' camera operator Pierre Zakrzewski was killed amidst the Russia-Ukraine conflict in Horenka, outside Kyiv. The news of his demise was announced by Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott to her employees.
In her memo, Scott disclosed that 55-year-old Zakrzewski was with journalist Benjamin Hall at the time. While the veteran cameraman was killed, Hall survived with injuries and is currently hospitalized in Ukraine.
Scott further added:
"He was profoundly committed to telling the story and his bravery, professionalism and work ethic were renowned among journalists at every media outlet. He was wildly popular – everyone in the media industry who has covered a foreign story knew and respected Pierre."
As per Scott's memo mentioned in Fox news' report of Zakrzewski's death, the late cameraman and correspondent Benjamin Hall were commuting in a car at the time. The report claimed that the vehicle was shot at, which caused Hall's injury and Zakrzewski's fatality.
According to Fox, the two were "newsgathering" in the area. While Hall survived the incident, the condition of his health or recovery is not known.
The tragic death of Zakrzewski marks the second death of a foreign journalist in Ukraine within a week. Recently, the news of former New York Times video journalist Brent Renaud's death headlined most news outlets. Renaud was also killed amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
What is known about the late camera operator, Pierre Zakrzewski?
As per Fox, Zakrzewski was a war zone photographer and videographer who had been associated with Fox News for numerous years and covered many foreign wars and conflicts. In the report, Fox News CEO Scott said:
"[Zakrzewski] covered nearly every international story for FOX News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us."
The late cameraman was based out of London and started covering the Ukraine-Russia conflict on-ground from February. In the memo to Fox, Scott disclosed that Zakrzewski had heroically helped Fox News' Afghan associates and their families to get out of the country amidst conflict with Taliban forces.
Last year in December, he was recognized as the "Unsung Hero" at the cable news firm's annual employee Spotlight Awards.
Condolences rush in after Pierre Zakrzewski's unfortunate demise in Ukraine
Along with Suzanne Scott, multiple associates of Zakrzewski paid their tributes to the late camera operator. The late 55-year-old London resident received multitudes of condolences from his colleagues, friends, and other associates from the industry.
Many noted him as a "legend" and recognized his contributions in warzone or conflict reportage. Meanwhile, others raised concerns for non-combatants like journalists amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis.