What happened to Rahul Mukerjea? The current whereabouts of Sheena Bora's lover explored

Following The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth, a Netflix documentary series, people are curious about Rahul Mukerjea and his whereabouts. The show, which premiered on February 23, highlights the controversial Sheena Bora murder case and Rahul's relationship with his half-sister, Sheena.

Rahul, the son of a British television executive, Peter Mukerjea with his first wife, Shabnam Mukerjea, was in a relationship with Sheena, Peter's step-daughter. Four years after Sheena's mother, Indrani Mukerjea, married Peter, Sheena moved in with the Mukerjea family.

In 2012, Indrani was charged with abducting Sheena, her daughter who was known to everyone as her sister, and killing her. She was imprisoned for over seven years before being released on bail. Rahul Mukerjea was sworn in as the main witness in the Sheena Bora Murder Case in 2022, around ten years after Sheena was killed.

Rahul Mukerjea and Sheena Bora's relationship

Rahul Mukerjea described to the police in his statement how he met Sheena Bora, how they fell in love, and how their happy engagement was tragically cut short in 2012 when she was killed.

As to Rahul's testimony, he moved into his father Peter's Marlow apartments in Worli in 2008, which is when he first got to know Sheena. Soon they became good friends and their relationship developed. Then Sheena revealed that she was Indrani's daughter, not her sister.

Rahul said,

"I got a job in Prime Focus (a Lower Parel firm) with my father's help. I started meeting Sheena frequently and, gradually, we fell in love. One day she came up to me and said, 'I am Indrani's daughter, not her sister."

In the docuseries, Indrani is shown to have been against the relationship. She was so angry that she sent Sheena away. However, Sheena and Rahul, after a short separation, met again, and soon they moved in together. In 2011, in a private ceremony in Dehradun, the duo got engaged and Rahul informed his family through an email.

According to Rahul's statement, Indrani seemed to have mellowed towards Sheena and ultimately made up. It was in April 2012 that Sheena suddenly disappeared sending a breakup sms to Rahul. Rahul suspected Indrani who told the Mumbai police that her daughter was being stalked so had left for the US.

Where is Rahul Mukerjea now?

According to the docuseries, Rahul Mukerjea reportedly demanded that Sheena's relatives submit a First Incident Report (FIR) detailing her disappearance. He was sworn in as the main witness in the Sheena Bora Murder Case in 2022, around ten years after Sheena was killed.

Rahul's father, Peter, was arrested by the CBI on charges that he was aware of the murder. But the only time Rahul mentioned his father was when he decided to vacate his flat. In his statement, he refuted his father's involvement and claimed that his father had no problems with his connection with Sheena.

The Netflix documentary series from 2024 states that Rahul Mukerjea was asked to talk about Sheena's passing, but he refused to be a part of it in any way. The case is still pending and a conviction is expected over 13 years after the murder and nine years after all suspects were taken into custody.

Watch The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth, the true crime series, on Netflix, to find out more about the Sheena Bora murder case.