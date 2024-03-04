What is the true story behind Netflix’s The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth? Details explored

Netflix's The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth was released on the platform on Sunday, February 29, 2024. The docu-series delves into the Sheena Bora murder case that shook India from 2012 to 2015. Through various interviews and documents, the story focuses on the disappearance and death of Indrani Mukerjea's daughter, 25-year-old Sheena. It also looks at Indrani's involvement in the disappearance and murder.

Directed by Uraaz Bahl and Shanna Levy, The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth is currently available to be watched on Netflix. A trailer for the same was released by Netflix India on February 12, 2024, around three weeks before the docu-series was released.

Who are the characters in The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth?

Currently, true crime is one of the most dominant genres on Netflix with stories of real victims of homicide and crime gaining popularity among global viewers. Similarly, in 2012, 25-year-old Sheena Bora's disappearance and murder caught the attention of people in India. They were enthralled to see how the murder played out when the news hit their screens. The recent Netflix docu-series will try and answer some of the questions and resolve the truth that people have been looking for since 2015.

Indrani Mukerjea was a former Human Resources consultant who went on to form a broadcasting channel INX Media Pvt Ltd with her third husband, Peter Mukerjea. She was previously married to Siddhartha Das and had two children with him, Sheena and Mikhail. However, Indrani ended things with Siddhartha before meeting and marrying Sanjeev Khanna in 1993. Sanjeev and Indrani have one daughter, Vidhie Mukerjea, who was later adopted by Peter Mukerjea.

Indrani's third husband, whom she is separated from, was the former head of Star India before he and Indrani launched INX Media Pvt. Ltd. The former introduced her first two children as her younger siblings to Peter, which is believed to be one of the red flags that were raised by true crime fans.

According to reports, Sheena went missing sometime after April 2012 but Indrani claimed that her daughter had moved to the US and was living there. However, the discovery of Sheena Bora's remains in a forest in 2015 led to an investigation of Mukerjea, her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna, and a few of their accomplices.

The case, shown in The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth, drew a lot of attention at the time. Mumbai police had arrested Indrani Mukerjea on suspicion of murdering her daughter.

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth takes a look at the charges against Indrani, Sanjeev, and Peter along with exploring the dysfunctional family bonds.

Chronology of events in The Indrani Mukherjea Story: Buried Truth

The teaser for The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth shows how the police examined whatever little information they had about the case that began in April 2012. It was believed that it was the time when Indrani Mukerjea and her former husband Sanjeev had killed Sheena with the assistance of Indrani's chauffeur Shyamvar Pinturam Rai. It was in August 2015 that Rai tipped off the police about the murder.

At the time, Rai had been detained by the Mumbai police for having illegal weapons in his possession. While he was being investigated, he revealed that Indrani and Sanjeev had lured Sheena to the former's car where Khanna strangled and killed her.

He confessed that three then took Sheena's body to a forest near Mumbai, Maharashtra, and allegedly burned it. The confession resulted in the arrests of Sanjeev Khanna, Indrani Mukerjea, and subsequently, Peter Mukerjea as well.

When Sheena hadn't been in touch with any of her friends, her brother, Mikhail, and even her fiancé, Peter's son from his previous marriage, Rahul, suspicions were raised. However, Indrani claimed that Sheena had moved to the US for her higher education, even indicating that her daughter was happy where she was. Hence, no FIR was ever submitted to justify her long absence.

Sheena Bora's murder is believed to have been motivated by a variety of causes, including financial problems, familial disagreements, and romantic conflicts. The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth is streaming on Netflix and delves into the potential motives behind the untimely death of Sheena Bora.