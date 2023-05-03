What happened to Rauw Alejandro ? Reason behind Acrisure Arena concert cancellation explained 

Puertan Rican artist Rauw Alejandro was supposed to perform at Coachella 2023 on Tuesday, May 2, at the Acrisure Arena, as part of his Saturno World Tour. However, the 30-year-old's tour had to be canceled due to a groin injury that his doctors insisted required rest to prevent the chance of further issues.

The cancelation of the Puerto Rican singer's performance, which would have been his second show at this year's Coachella, was informed via a post on the official Instagram page of the arena. Those who had purchased tickets for the singer's show will receive an automatic refund, according to a statement released by arena officials.

Rauw Alejandro overuled by doctors on concert performance

While the singer, affectionately known to his fans as El Zorro, was insistent on performing as scheduled, he was ultimately overuled by his team of doctors, who insisted that any further stress could result in complications that would further delay his world tour performances.

Arena officials, in their statement on the cancelation of the show, which was scheduled to feature choreography by Jabbawockeez, also said:

"El Zorro is of course devastated to miss this opportunity to connect with his fans, who have been undying in their support of him with the release of `Saturno' and the subsequent Saturno World Tour.He promises to make up the date and deliver the performance fans deserve when he is back in top physical shape."

Rauw Alejandro previously performed at his fiance Rosalia's show in weekend 1 of Coachella 2023, where they wooed the crowd with their new song, Beso, celebrating their recent engagement.

The Saturno World Tour, of which the Coachella show was supposed to be a part of, is the fourth world tour by the singer. It started on February 18, 2023, with a show in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and is scheduled to end on October 3, 2023, in Munich, Germany

Tracing Rauw Alejandro and his career

Raúl Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz, better known by his stage name Rauw Alejandro, is a Puerto Rican singer who was born on January 10, 1993, to musicians Raúl Ocasio and María Nelly Ruiz. His father was a guitarist and his mother a backup vocal singer and they introduced him to music artists such as Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, and Chris Brown.

The singer participated in talent shows while in school and was heavily influenced by the R&B subgenre of Dancehall music. After failing to perform well in his soccer career following his graduation from high school, the singer first experimented with professional music by releasing singles on SoundCloud.

Rauw Alejandro released his debut studio album, Afrodisíaco, on November 13, 2020, after being contracted by Sony Latin. The album received positive reviews upon its release, peaking at number 2 on the Spanish album chart, as well as number 75 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Following the success of his debut studio album, the singer released a live studio album, Concierto Virtual en Tiempos de COVID-19 Desde el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, May 29, 2020.

Rauw Alejandro released his second studio album, Vice Versa, on June 25, 2021. It was a chart topper on the Spanish album chart as well as the US Latin album chart, and peaked at number 12 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

A little over a year later, he released his third studio album, Saturno, on November 11, 2022. The album was not as successful as its predecessor, peaking at number 25 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

