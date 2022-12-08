Rauw Alejandro 2023 World Tour announced: All you need to know

Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro has announced the dates for his 2023 tour, shortly after releasing his third studio album, Saturno. Rauw Alejandro will be backed by dance group Jabbawockeez throughout the tour. In a post on Instagram, the singer made the announcement, along with the dance group, saying:

“The aliens you brought from Saturn are completely out of control. I need you on a mission. Can you get the guys?”

The video features the setup of a Sci-Fi film, wherein Alejandro has adopted the Spanish internet personality of Ibai. Rauw Alejandro also noted that he was excited to meet his fans in person and wanted to tell them that he loved them.

Ticketing details for the Rauw Alejandro Tour are yet to be revealed. However, fans can sign up for the tour via the artist’s official website.

Rauw Alejandro World Tour 2023 Dates

Mar. 5 – Tampa, FL

Mar. 8 – Orlando, FL

Mar. 10 – Miami, FL

Mar. 11 – Miami, FL

Mar. 13 – Atlanta, GA

Mar. 15 – Reading, PA

Mar. 16 – Boston, MA

Mar. 18 – Charlotte, NC

Mar. 19 – Washington, DC

Mar. 21 – Toronto, CA

Mar. 23 – Newark, NJ

Mar. 24 – Brooklyn, NY

Mar. 25 – Brooklyn, NY

Mar. 31 – Puerto Rico

Apr. 1 – Puerto Rico

Apr. 5 – Chicago, IL

Apr. 7 – Denver, CO

Apr. 8 – Salt Lake City, UT

Apr. 12 – Edinburg, TX

Apr. 14 – Houston, TX

Apr. 16 – Austin, TX

Apr. 20 – Dallas, TX

Apr. 22 – El Paso, TX

Apr. 23 – Sacramento, CA

Apr. 26 – San Jose, CA

Apr. 28 – Los Angeles, CA

Apr. 29 – Los Angeles, CA

May 1 – San Diego, CA

May 2 – Palm Springs, CA

May 5 – Portland, OR

May 6 – Seattle, WA

May 18 – Guatemala City, GUA

May 20 – San Salvador, ES

May 26 – Tegucigalpa, HON

May 27 – San José, CR

June 1 – Tijuana, MEX

June 3 – Hermosillo, MEX

June 7 – Monterrey, MEX

June 9 – San Luis Potosí, MEX

June 11 – Guadalajara, MEX

June 14 – León, MEX

June 16 – Puebla, MEX

June 18 – Veracruz, MEX

June 22 – Cancún, MEX

June 24 – Mexico City, MEX

June 26 – Culiacán, MEX

June 29 – Panama City, PAN

Oct. 7 – Medellín, COL

Oct. 13 – Cali, COL

Oct. 14 – Bogotá, COL

Oct. 17 – Quito, ECU

Oct. 19 – Lima, PER

Oct. 21 – Asunción, PAR

Oct. 24 – Santiago, CHI

Oct. 26 – Santa Cruz, BOL

Oct. 28 – São Paulo, BRA

More about Rauw Alejandro’s new album

Rauw Alejandro’s tour is in support of his third studio album, Saturno, which was released on November 11 through Sony Music Latin and Duars Entertainment. Alejandro has collaborated with various artists, including Baby Rasta, Chris Palace, Súbelo NEO, Arcángel, Lyanno, DJ Playero, and Brray. Last month, the singer released the video for Lejos del Cielo.

The entire album is built around the theme of space and explores the late ’90s underground and ’80s and ’90s freestyle genre, as per NYT.

The artist also spoke to the publication, elaborating on the genre, and noting:

“Saturn is the planet of Capricorns, and it’s also the planet of melancholy and nostalgia. They even say it’s a planet that represents hard work, ambition, consistency, sacrifice. And that’s something that I identify with.”

The album debuted at number 25 on the US Billboard 200, including hitting the number 2 spot on both the Top Latin Albums and Latin Rhythm Albums charts.

