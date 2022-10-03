What happened to Savannah Paschal? Cause of death explored ahead of Lifetime's Meet, Marry, Murder premiere

Lifetime's newest true crime series, Meet, Marry, Murder, will explore the death of a 30-year-old woman named Savannah Paschal in its very first episode. Paschal was shot dead by her husband Trent at their home in La Marque, Texas.

The upcoming episode, titled A Second Shot at Love, will delve deep into the events surrounding Savannah's death, the subsequent murder investigation, and more. Read on to find out more details about Savannah Paschal's death ahead of the premiere of Meet, Marry, Murder on Monday.

Savannah Paschal's murder, investigation, and more details

In August 1990, Savannah Paschal was born in Pasadena, Texas to Michael and Shirley Kinchen, according to The Cinemaholic. She was known to be a very active and generous woman, as per the publication. Paschal reportedly went to the Commonwealth School of Mortuary Science in Texas, from where she graduated in May 2021.

Savannah married a man named Trent Paschal, with whom she had a son and a daughter. Unfortunately, her life came to a tragic end on October 21, 2020, when she was shot dead in her bedroom. At the time, her mother, Shirley Kinchen, was at the house, and told authorities that her daughter was killed by her husband, Trent Paschal.

According to The Cinemaholic, Shirley told the police that Trent had been hiding in one of the bathrooms, following which he jumped out and threatened to kill Savannah Paschal and her daughter. A panic-stricken Shirley then ran out of the house and heard two gunshots that allegedly took her daughter's life.

As per the publication, one of the neighbors said that they'd seen the couple involved in a heated argument earlier that day. Shirley stated that her daughter did not want to remain in the marriage anymore as Trent, who reportedly had a history of arrests on petty charges, was a ''habitual criminal.''

According to FOX News, Paschal had overheard his wife talking about a se*ual dream she had on the phone with another man. As per People, Trent also allegedly apologized to his children after shooting his wife in a clip believed to be recorded by a neighbor that soon went viral on the internet.

Lifetime's Meet, Marry, Murder: Was Trent Paschal arrested?

As per The Cinemaholic, Trent Paschal was found in Houston, Texas, and subsequently arrested. At the time, he allegedly resisted arrest and displayed signs of violent behavior, even trying to pull a gun on a police officer. Ultimately, he was shot by authorities and taken to a hospital.

Paschal was later released on a $550,000 bond in April 2021, as per People. Since then, he's been on the run. Police received a tip-off from someone in Florida in December 2021, following which they arrived in Marion County, where they found Trent sleeping in an RV. Authorities tried to capture him, but Trent shot himself inside the RV and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shocking Savannah Paschal murder case will be explored in detail on the first episode of Lifetime's Meet, Marry, Murder. Viewers can expect to see interviews from the victim's family members and friends as the show tries to unveil the truth behind the murder.

Don't forget to catch Meet, Marry, Murder - A Second Shot at Love on Lifetime on Monday, October 3, 2022, at 9:00 pm ET.

