What happened to Sheila on The Bold and the Beautiful? Everything to know

In a recent episode of The Bold and the Beautiful that aired on February 26, 2024, Sheila Carter, played by Kimberlin Brown, was taken down by her rival, Steffy Forrester. Sheila's plan to get rid of Steffy was stopped when Steffy fought back and ended up taking her out.

Sheila Carter is a well-known character in American soap operas, popping up in both The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful. She's known for being a bit of a troublemaker and has gotten into her fair share of drama.

Brown's work as Sheila Carter on the soap opera has been quite well-received. She even got a Daytime Emmy nod for Outstanding Supporting Actress and is known as one of the best soap opera villains of all time.

How did Sheila die and who killed her on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Sheila Carter met her demise on The Bold and the Beautiful after a heated encounter with her rival, Steffy Forrester. As mentioned, it happened on February 26, 2024, when Sheila sneaked into Steffy's house and things took a turn. In the end, Steffy had to defend herself by stabbing Sheila.

Kimberlin Brown, reflecting on the death of her character, Sheila Carter, said to TV Insider:

"I guess if anyone were going to take Sheila down, I'm happy it's Steffy. I just wish that no one was taking Sheila down."

Sheila was pronounced dead by paramedics, and Steffy claimed that she was just defending herself. This whole incident changed how Kimberlin Brown played Sheila Carter, the troublemaker character on the TV show. Brown thinks Sheila is probably gone for good this time, even though she has managed to avoid death before.

She added:

“It was just like, ‘Wow, OK, I guess we’ll have to see what might come next for me.’”

Will Kimberlain Brown return to daytime TV?

Kimberlin Brown, who played Sheila Carter on The Bold and the Beautiful, is thinking about coming back to daytime TV following her character's recent demise on the show.

In a chat with Soap Dish, Brown explained:

"I would absolutely be open to a daytime return. This is my happy place. This is where I have really been thriving the last couple of years. It took me 62 years to find myself and I finally found myself and this is what makes me happy."

What crimes was Kimberlain's character Sheila accused of?

Sheila is known as one of the most notorious criminals in The Bold and the Beautiful. She's known for kidnapping people like her son Finn and Steffy Forrester, stirring up a ton of drama in the Forrester family. Sheila has had her hands in plenty of schemes, like attempting to kill her son and shooting Steffy Forrester, which led to a big feud.

In a 2023 The Bold and the Beautiful mishap, Sheila accidentally shot Finn during a scuffle with Steffy in an alley. Sadly, Finn didn't make it, and Steffy ended up pregnant. Sheila has always used blackmail to keep her grip on the Forrester family, using her charm to her advantage.

She's had her fair share of power struggles with the Forresters and Spencers, getting into some trouble for shooting at Steffy Forrester. Luckily, her new partner, Bill Spencer, swooped in and sorted things out to keep her out of jail. Things got pretty heated between Sheila and Bill, ending in Sheila taking a tumble off a balcony.

Check out The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS at 1:30 pm ET/PT or stream episodes on Paramount+ and YouTube.