What happened with Southern Charm star Shep Rose during BravoCon? Bravo star addresses drinking habits during reunion special 

Shep Rose from Southern Charm has been dealing with alcoholism for quite a while now. His friends and acquaintances have expressed concern about getting him out of this misery but haven't been too successful. All their wishes finally came true because Shep Rose addressed this issue on the reunion episode of Southern Charm season 9, with a little coaxing from their host Andy Cohen.

His confrontation came after he blacked out at BravoCon 2023 weekend which took place in Las Vegas. Shep Rose was struck with fear and realization as he grappled with recollecting his memories from the night. The reality star, aged 43, understood his need for a lifestyle change and expressed his urge to come clean in the first part of the reunion episodes.

Shep Rose's confrontation about his blackout at BravoCon 2023

The reunion episode encouraged Shep's friends to confront him as they sat together discussing the show with Andy Cohen. Shep admitted to being out of control because of excessive drinking at the Las Vegas get-together. He even expressed fear over not being able to recollect events from the party.

Shep said,

"Guys, I'm glad you're all here. It's sort of a mea culpa. I'm at a crossroads. BravoCon was sort of the impetus. I was out of control drunk in Las Vegas, and I don't remember a bunch, and it scared the sh** out of me. I was really scared."

Some of his friends like Austen Kroll took care of him in his appalling state while others like Craig Conover simply disapproved of his actions as they thought they weren't leading him in the right direction. Andy praised Austen for taking care of a drunk Shep despite their sour relations after Austen romanced his past girlfriend Taylor Ann Green, as he told Shep,

"The other thing I saw specifically at Watch What Happens Live is Austen was really trying to take care of you. He was really trying to make you presentable in a way that you didn't really realize he was doing. He was being a real friend to you, you should know that."

Some of his friends also admitted to overhearing him insulting a card dealer at the blackjack table which led to his removal from the casino.

The reunion episode shone a light on Shep's realization of the potential risks of his habit, its effects on his self-awareness, and its impact on his relationships with others.

Shep Rose's realizations over alcoholism after his blackout at BravoCon 2023

Addressing everyone's concerns over his habits and getting appreciation for remarks of change, Shep Rose said,

"I'm really in a headspace of, I need to make some major changes."

Validating his friend's wishes and agreeing to make a remission, Shep said,

"I can't do the things that I used to do. I've been going hard, pedal to the medal, full throttle, but my body and mind together are telling me, 'What? No, no, no, no sir.' And so I'm listening to my mind and my body, and I'm mixing that with fear, and I can't do it anymore the way I used to. And that's a tough pill to swallow because man, I was Mr. Fun Guy, and I had a reputation for being outrageous."

Shep Rose then said he stopped drinking liquor after the BravoCon weekend but started drinking beer to satisfy his urge for alcohol. Craig disapproved of it and he asked him to think about quitting it.

Southern Charm follows the lives of the affluent people of Charleston, South Carolina. Shep Rose gained his position on the show because of his status as a businessman. He has dabbled in several fields like real estate, fashion business, owning restaurants, and writing. Shep was subject to fan frenzy over his views of monogamy in the past.

Meanwhile, fans can catch the second half of the Southern Charm season 9 reunion on Thursday, January 18, at 8 p.m. ET, on Bravo.