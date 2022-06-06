What happened to Tracy Mondabough? Lifetime series Sleeping with a Killer to revisit gruesome lockdown crime

Lifetime's upcoming true-crime series Sleeping With a Killer will cover the death of a 46-year-old woman named Tracy Mondabough.

Tracy was stabbed to death in May 2020 at the peak of the COVID-19 lockdown. Subsequent investigations led to startling revelations about a failing marriage, jealousy and more.

Read further ahead to find out who Tracy Mondabough was and what happened to her.

Who was Tracy Mondabough?

Tracy Mondabough was a 46-year-old woman from Iowa. She was known to be a very generous and friendly woman in her community.

At the time of her death, Tracy was romantically involved with a man named Nicholas Boat. However, the couple's lives were disrupted by Nicholas' estranged wife, Michelle Boat.

Michelle followed Tracy and told her firmly that she intended to remain in her marriage with Nicholas. Tracy even called the police and reported that she was being followed by Michelle.

What happened to Tracy Mondabough?

On May 18, 2020, Tracy Mondabough was found dead in her Glenwood apartment complex by authorities after they received an emergency call. The police pronounced her dead at the scene.

Although authorities could not find any evidence that directly traced back to the killer, there were several witnesses who provided crucial testimonies.

Witnesses present at the scene said they'd heard some noise and loud screams. In fact, one of the witnesses even placed a call to the police to report domestic abuse. A witness named Dan Rumburg later said during the trial that she'd heard someone screaming, ''He don't belong to you.''

Further investigations led to the police discovering problems in Nicholas Boat's marriage to Michelle Boat. They learned that Michelle wanted to stay in the marriage and allegedly didn't approve of Nicholas' relationship with Tracy. Reports of Michelle stalking Tracy further increased suspicions.

Things soon gained momentum as the police, who set off to question Michelle, found blood on her Cadillac and discovered gloves with blood splatters in her home. Another crucial piece of evidence was the CCTV footage that showed Michelle following Tracy right before the murder.

Michelle was subsequently arrested and charged with first-degree murder. During the trial, she told jurors that she did not plan to kill Tracy.

Michelle claimed that when she'd followed Tracy, she intended to tell her firmly that she wanted to work out her marriage of over 20 years. She said that on the day of the murder, she'd followed Tracy after seeing Nicholas' car at a laundromat. When she found out it was Tracy, she decided to follow her because she wanted to know where her husband was living.

After following her for a while, Michelle arrived at the Glenwood apartment complex, where Tracy lived. She said she wore a pair of latex gloves before getting out of the car to talk to Tracy. The two soon got into a verbal fight, after which Michelle took a knife from her car and stabbed Tracy.

Michelle claimed that she was wearing gloves because of COVID-19 and that she'd also wear them to work.

However, this argument was contested by the prosecutor, who, according to The Daily Beast, said it was ''convenient'' to say she wore gloves because of the pandemic. The prosecution argued that Michelle had planned to kill Tracy.

Michelle's legal team then argued that their client was suffering from mental health issues after she was separated from her husband.

The jury, however, found Michelle guilty of first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence without being eligible for parole.

