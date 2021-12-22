What happened to Westside Gunn? Rapper asks for prayers after emergency health scare

Westside Gunn is currently recovering from an emergency health condition. Gunn revealed through Instagram on December 21 that he was taken to hospital for the second time this month. He wrote:

“Pray for me. They had to call for emergency, I couldn’t breathe. It’s under control now but otw to hospital.. 2x this month.”

Why was Westside Gunn taken to the hospital?

As Westside Gunn mentioned in his latest Instagram story, he had breathing problems, because of which he was rushed to the hospital. However, more details on his current health situation are yet to be revealed.

Gunn was previously hospitalized in 2020 after testing positive for Covid-19. He wrote at the time on Instagram that he was a Covid-19 survivor and didn’t want the public to feel sorry for him. He added that he felt like breathing his last breath while going to the hospital, and the love from his fans kept him strong.

Gunn continued by saying that he went on Tidal live and Fat Joe live but was back on the breathing machine as he finished. He said that it was the first time he was about to go outside in a month and thanked those who he knew.

Benny the Butcher was hospitalized in October 2021

Two months ago, rapper Benny the Butcher was admitted to the hospital for a non-Covid-19 medical emergency.

Benny was supposed to perform at Saint Andrew’s Hall in Detroit, and he confirmed his hospitalization a few hours before the event through Instagram. He shared a cancelation flyer alongside a picture on the hospital bed stating that the show was postponed to a later date.

Benny’s representative later confirmed to Complex that he was rushed to the hospital because of his asthma, and Benny has also mentioned his health issues previously in his rap.

In short, about Westside Gunn

Born as Alvin Lamar Worthy, he is a popular rapper, actor, and brother of Conway The Machine. Gunn founded the record label Griselda Records in 2014 and was signed by Shady Records in 2017.

Westside Gunn revealed in 2020 that his contract with Shady Records ended in 2020 and is now an independent artist. Before signing a deal with Shady Records, Gunn released his first album, Flygod, in 2016.

