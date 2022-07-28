What happened to Wren Eleanor? TikTok controversy explored as comments under profile gets disabled

Wren Eleanor, a popular TikTok account of a toddler, recently disabled her comments section. The account, which has more than 17 million followers is run by Wren's mother Jacquelyn, who was slammed for "exploiting her daughter" for views and popularity. People are calling Jaccquelyn out for the videos she has been posting of her daughter.

Many netizens are worried that Wren Eleanor is in some kind of danger, even as several others are worried about her well-being. However, there has been no news of the young TikToker being at any kind of risk.

What happened to Wren Eleanor? Controversy explored

Wren Eleanor is a three-year-old whose account is handled by her mother but it has recently been under the netizen radar as it has raised a lot of eyebrows.

The account basically has a lot of videos of the toddler in the form of snippets. From outfits, to hair routines, to her daughter just being her goofy self, the account consists of everything-Wren.

Though there has been no news of either Jacquelyn or Wren being in any sort of danger, netizens are worried that Jacquelyn might be exploiting her daugther for fame. Additionally, there is no physical evidence to prove this but there is a Reddit thread that has been started to discuss this popular TikTok account.

The Reddit thread is incredibly active with people posting their views along with a number of screenshots. They are using the screenshots to discuss their concerns regarding Wren Eleanor. The most important criteria of the thread is to discuss whether the mother is jeopardizing the child's safety.

A reddit thread is raising concerns about Wren's safety. (Image via Reddit)

Many people are also actively posting about how these videos can attract child predators to the page. Meanwhile, others are concerned about what the mother is feeding the toddler, who is seen drinking coffee, soda, root beer and even eating cheese fries, among other things.

However, Reddit isn't the only place people have been actively discussing the issue. A lot of them have actively been commenting on Wren's videos too, which is probably what made her mother disable the comments section of the account.

While TikTok has strict policies on sexual exploitation and child exploitation, people feel that Jacquelyn is trying to profit from Wren's videos.

What adds to people's concerns are also the saves and the likes Wren's videos are getting. A recent video of the TikToker is a normal one featuring her and a song in the background and on TikTok, it has more likes and fewer saves.

However, another video of Wren showing her haircare routin has more saves than likes which raises a number of questions about the child's safety online.

Another TikToker made a video of Wren's video where she is sitting and playing with a tampon. However, the most concerning thing about the video was the number of saves it had. The former adds that the search bar has suggestions like “Wren Eleanor eating a corndog,” and “Wren in a scandalous outfit.”

In light of videos like these, comments have now been disabled on Wren Eleanor's account so the negative ones don't come pouring in. However, Wren's mother, Jacquelyn, who moderates and manages the account, hasn't made any official statement about this.

