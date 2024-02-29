What happens to Betty Draper at the end of Mad Men? Explained

Betty Draper, played by January Jones, is a fictional character on AMC's television series Mad Men. She is the wife of Don Draper (Jon Hamm) and the mother of his three children. She is depicted as a blonde and beautiful woman who is emotionally distant and immature.

Betty’s life has been different because of the way she looks. She takes pride and believes that her beauty gives her power over men. However, Betty is unhappy even after everything a woman could possess in the era. She has her looks, status, and her own family, but she still acts like a child sometimes.

Acting childish isn’t what keeps her dissatisfied. Instead, it is the fact that she is prideful. Things aren't complicated until her husband, Don, cheats on her with other women. At that moment, she starts questioning her worth, but by then, it is too late for her to realize that her life means much more than just being a trophy wife to her husband.

At the end of Mad Men, Betty accepts her slow death as she fails to keep up with the other women of the era and cannot accept change.

Everything you need to know about Betty Draper in Mad Men

Expand Tweet

An important character in Mad Men, Betty Hofstadt was raised in the enclave of Lower Merion, an affluent Main Line suburb of Philadelphia, after being born in Cape May, New Jersey, where her family vacationed during the summer. Betty says she is of Nordic descent and that her grandma was German.

Before relocating to Manhattan, Betty modeled for a short time in Italy. She meets Don Draper at this period; she is a model posing for a print ad, and he is a copywriter for a fur company. Soon after, the couple decides to get married and start living in Ossining with their two children.

For four seasons of Mad Men, Betty remains a mystery, frequently acting differently on the inside than the outside. She may be friendly but conceals her rage. Although modest, she is conceited. Her outward happiness belies inward agony. This is the allure of her persona.

Expand Tweet

Ultimately, Betty turns away from Don in favor of the handsome politician Henry Francis, who appears to give her all the status she feels her attractiveness would grant her. But irrespective of having everything, she eventually falls into the gloomy hole when Betty realizes that her ex-husband has married a woman who is ten years younger than her. This factor acts as a blow to crush her self-esteem.

It eventually takes a toll on her physical health as she starts gaining weight, and her beauty starts to fade away. Betty has a graduation degree from Bryn Mawr, but instead, she chooses to use her beauty to attain success, and now that she has been aging, she has nothing to offer. In the Mad Men season 1 episode titled Babylon, Betty states that she would rather die than get old.

After she marries Henry, she has everything that she has ever manifested in her life. However, she is still a melancholy dame as she is concerned about the outer world and feels inferior to the other women who have moved on with the era.

Finally, in season 7 episode 13 of Mad Men, The Milk and Honey Route, Betty discovers that she has been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer and has less than a year to live. Betty eventually accepts her fate in the end.