What happens to Calvin in Virgin River Season 5? Plot twist leaves everyone puzzled

Virgin River, the romantic drama series, made its return with part 1 of season 5 on September 7, 2023, exclusively on Netflix. Developed by Sue Tenney, the series has gained quite a lot of popularity for its arresting plotlines, twists, and ever-changing character arcs.

Without a shred of doubt, Calvin (David Cubitt) has become one of the most pivotal characters in the Netflix series over the last four seasons. Thus, followers of the show have been eagerly waiting to see what happened to him. This is because season 4 left his fate hanging by a thread as his boat exploded.

After the events in the previous seasons, many fans thought Calvin had died in the explosion. However, in a shocking turn of events in season 5 part 1, it has been revealed that he is still very much alive. Without further ado, let's dive right in to find out more details about what has happened to the character.

How did Calvin Die in Virgin River? Or did he?

Netflix's Virgin River initially introduced Calvin's character as the kingpin of a huge cannabis farm. Before the release of the fourth season, the show portrayed him as the dangerous antagonist. He went on to drag Brady back into the pit hole of his expanding drug business right after he got out of jail due to the false accusation of shooting Jack.

Although the character's arc remained seemingly linear throughout seasons 1, 2, and 3, the show's plotline took strange turns in the fourth season. Attorney Brie Sheridan and detective Mike Valenzuela became determined to take the drug lord down for good.

Toward the end of the Netflix series' season 4, they even got close to finally catching him red-handed. However, just then, his character arc ended on quite an ambiguous and astounding note, only to reach a brand new turning point later in the fifth season.

Before part 1 of Virgin River season 5 was released, Calvin's was last seen in episode 9 of season 4, where his boat was seen burning up in flames after a massive explosion took place on the boat. By the finale of the previous season, Brady and Melissa went on to believe that Calvin was indeed dead. However, the series kept his future uncertain by revealing that his dead body was not found by the police.

Following the preceding season's ending, Virgin River abstained from disclosing anything new regarding the character or his future intentionally to make sure that viewers assumed he passed away in the boat explosion. But just when it seemed like Calvin was not coming back, a shocking fifth-season twist revealed the truth about his fate.

In episode 10 of Virgin River season 5, titled, Labor Day, all of a sudden Calvin was seen approaching a pregnant Charmaine at the town's festival for Labor Day. Charmaine seemed thoroughly surprised to see him. She then went on to acknowledge that she thought he had died. In response to Charmaine's reaction, said, Calvin said, “Yeah, so did the person who tried to kill me."

Don't forget to watch Virgin River season 5 part 1, currently streaming on Netflix.